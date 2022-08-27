ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

Road trip to the best of Germany’s Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg

Southern Germany's regions of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg deliver warmth in more ways than one © Image by Valentin Wolf / Getty Images; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. This may be northern Europe, but southern Germany positively glows. From the amber in the giant beer mugs to...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break

A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe Travel#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Itinerary#Travel Insurance#Travel Company#Multiple Countries
ceoworld.biz

Matera: The Cappadocia of Italy

Matera is surely one of the oldest cities in the world that will take you to the Middle Ages and perhaps further back in time. With the Stone here, the sunset has a different color. The once “shame of Italy” was transformed in 2019 into the cultural capital of Europe and promised a return to history, delicious traditional dishes, hospitable people, and peace of mind. Some people call this place “Cappadocia of Italy” due to the stone formation that allowed people to live inside the caves. It is a must for all travelers looking for something different, something delicious, calm, and full of historical moments. Take this journey and remember that life is an album of beautiful moments. Let’s see together what the place has to offer to every traveler.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po

Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Voices: Merde! France is wondering what on earth Britain has done to the water

Just because no English minister or tabloid editor speaks French, it should not be assumed that the same is true on the other side of the Channel.In the space of just weeks, Britain has become the butt of every joke in France about the dirty old man of Europe, where stinking rubbish in the summer heat piles up on the streets of Edinburgh at what is still Europe’s biggest summer festival of art, music, theatre and culture.The endless Brexit queues for holidaymakers at Calais and Dover are looked on with pity, as are the regular reports on French television...
EUROPE
The Independent

2 young brothers who drowned in Germany were UK tourists

Two young brothers who drowned in a lake in western Germany were British tourists, authorities said Friday.The boys, aged 7 and 9, were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on Eiserbach Lake south of Aachen, near the border with Belgium.Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne but they later died.Aachen prosecutors said they were investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

'Christian mother' guides Italy's far-right to brink of power

As a youth activist she praised Mussolini, but as leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni has sought to detoxify her country's post-fascist movement -- and has brought it to the brink of power. Brothers of Italy grew out of the country's post-fascist movement, but Meloni has sought to distance herself from the past, while refusing to renounce it entirely.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Australian Defence Minister to Visit France, Germany, Britain to Boost Ties

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations. The trip, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, will...
CHINA
Mother Jones

Europe’s Plan to Wean Itself off Russian Gas Just Might Work

This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In 1970, West German politicians and gas executives signed a landmark deal with the Soviet Union that would shape the next half-century of European energy policy. West Germany promised to supply the USSR with steel pipes, while in exchange the USSR would extend a gas pipeline to the border of West Germany and start pumping Soviet gas beneath the Iron Curtain and into Western Europe. The trade deal was one form of Ostpolitik—a wider policy of thawing relations between the USSR and West Germany that would earn then West German chancellor Willy Brandt the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Strike Cancels 60 Flights at Portugal's Lisbon Airport

LISBON (Reuters) - Around 60 flights were cancelled at Lisbon airport on Sunday, the last day of a strike by handling workers that has brought more disruption to summer travel at Portugal's main airports since Friday, data from national airports operator ANA showed. Employees of handling company Portway are demanding...
WORLD
Time Out Global

Travel to Japan will soon become just a little bit easier

It feels like we’ve been waiting for Japan to open for a long, long time. After two years of being completely banned, travellers are finally being allowed back into the country – albeit with a lot of restrictions. Here’s what you need to know. Can I visit...
TRAVEL
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Has 7 Exciting New Models Arriving By 2023

Mercedes recently released the details of the updates to its 2023 model year lineup. The CarBuzz servers don't have enough gigabytes to discuss the changes to all 23 model ranges mentioned in the release, so we'll stick to the seven new and important models arriving by the end of 2022 and into 2023.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy