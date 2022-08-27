Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
Road trip to the best of Germany’s Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg
Southern Germany's regions of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg deliver warmth in more ways than one © Image by Valentin Wolf / Getty Images; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. This may be northern Europe, but southern Germany positively glows. From the amber in the giant beer mugs to...
lonelyplanet.com
These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break
A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
Italian government offering $14,950 to anyone who moves to Sardinia
Anyone who permanently moves to Sardinia, Italy, can receive up to $14,948 toward their home from its government.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos of a Nazi fleet of ships sunk in World War II that have resurfaced in Europe's drought
At least 20 explosives-laden German warships of Hitler's Black Sea fleet were scuttled in Serbia's Danube river in 1944.
Which country has the most powerful passport in the world? Hint: It’s not the U.S.
Here is the list of countries with the best passports, the ones with the most freedom of movement and the possibility to travel without a visa.
ceoworld.biz
Matera: The Cappadocia of Italy
Matera is surely one of the oldest cities in the world that will take you to the Middle Ages and perhaps further back in time. With the Stone here, the sunset has a different color. The once “shame of Italy” was transformed in 2019 into the cultural capital of Europe and promised a return to history, delicious traditional dishes, hospitable people, and peace of mind. Some people call this place “Cappadocia of Italy” due to the stone formation that allowed people to live inside the caves. It is a must for all travelers looking for something different, something delicious, calm, and full of historical moments. Take this journey and remember that life is an album of beautiful moments. Let’s see together what the place has to offer to every traveler.
Second world war bomb discovered in Italy’s dried-up river Po
Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: the drought-stricken waters of Italy’s river Po are running so low they revealed a previously submerged second world war bomb. Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kg...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americans are flocking to Europe's hot spots. Here's where Europeans are going instead
Americans are crowding into Europe's travel hot spots. Here are the less-crowded places where Europeans are going instead.
Voices: Merde! France is wondering what on earth Britain has done to the water
Just because no English minister or tabloid editor speaks French, it should not be assumed that the same is true on the other side of the Channel.In the space of just weeks, Britain has become the butt of every joke in France about the dirty old man of Europe, where stinking rubbish in the summer heat piles up on the streets of Edinburgh at what is still Europe’s biggest summer festival of art, music, theatre and culture.The endless Brexit queues for holidaymakers at Calais and Dover are looked on with pity, as are the regular reports on French television...
2 young brothers who drowned in Germany were UK tourists
Two young brothers who drowned in a lake in western Germany were British tourists, authorities said Friday.The boys, aged 7 and 9, were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on Eiserbach Lake south of Aachen, near the border with Belgium.Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne but they later died.Aachen prosecutors said they were investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.
'Christian mother' guides Italy's far-right to brink of power
As a youth activist she praised Mussolini, but as leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni has sought to detoxify her country's post-fascist movement -- and has brought it to the brink of power. Brothers of Italy grew out of the country's post-fascist movement, but Meloni has sought to distance herself from the past, while refusing to renounce it entirely.
Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities scrambled on Sunday to relieve overcrowding in shelters after scores of boats carrying a total of about 1,000 migrants reached Italy’s southern shores and two of its tiny islands over the weekend. Nearly 50 boats arrived between Friday night and Saturday on Lampedusa...
US News and World Report
Australian Defence Minister to Visit France, Germany, Britain to Boost Ties
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations. The trip, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, will...
Quiet corridas: Spain wonders what to do with unused bullrings
With number of events in decline, many of the 1,700 venues often in city centres stand abandoned
Europe’s Plan to Wean Itself off Russian Gas Just Might Work
This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In 1970, West German politicians and gas executives signed a landmark deal with the Soviet Union that would shape the next half-century of European energy policy. West Germany promised to supply the USSR with steel pipes, while in exchange the USSR would extend a gas pipeline to the border of West Germany and start pumping Soviet gas beneath the Iron Curtain and into Western Europe. The trade deal was one form of Ostpolitik—a wider policy of thawing relations between the USSR and West Germany that would earn then West German chancellor Willy Brandt the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971.
US News and World Report
Strike Cancels 60 Flights at Portugal's Lisbon Airport
LISBON (Reuters) - Around 60 flights were cancelled at Lisbon airport on Sunday, the last day of a strike by handling workers that has brought more disruption to summer travel at Portugal's main airports since Friday, data from national airports operator ANA showed. Employees of handling company Portway are demanding...
Time Out Global
Travel to Japan will soon become just a little bit easier
It feels like we’ve been waiting for Japan to open for a long, long time. After two years of being completely banned, travellers are finally being allowed back into the country – albeit with a lot of restrictions. Here’s what you need to know. Can I visit...
Mercedes Has 7 Exciting New Models Arriving By 2023
Mercedes recently released the details of the updates to its 2023 model year lineup. The CarBuzz servers don't have enough gigabytes to discuss the changes to all 23 model ranges mentioned in the release, so we'll stick to the seven new and important models arriving by the end of 2022 and into 2023.
Comments / 0