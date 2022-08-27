Matera is surely one of the oldest cities in the world that will take you to the Middle Ages and perhaps further back in time. With the Stone here, the sunset has a different color. The once “shame of Italy” was transformed in 2019 into the cultural capital of Europe and promised a return to history, delicious traditional dishes, hospitable people, and peace of mind. Some people call this place “Cappadocia of Italy” due to the stone formation that allowed people to live inside the caves. It is a must for all travelers looking for something different, something delicious, calm, and full of historical moments. Take this journey and remember that life is an album of beautiful moments. Let’s see together what the place has to offer to every traveler.

TRAVEL ・ 26 DAYS AGO