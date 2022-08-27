Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter
NEAR WEST SIDE — The Chicago Fire is forging ahead with its $80 million plan to develop a practice and training facility on the site of a former public housing project, bringing the proposal before a key City Council committee in September and aiming to break ground as soon as winter, officials said.
buildingupchicago.com
Caisson news abounds, as 150 North Ashland gets in on the fun
We’ve lost three tower cranes (160 N Elizabeth, One Six Six, Common Lincoln Park) in Chicago during the month of August, but be heartened by the amount of caisson work being done as we speak. It means more cranes are on the way. The one with the longest-standing tower crane permit (from April 14, and that’s among projects that are actually being built) is 150 North Ashland.
buildingupchicago.com
One Six Six drops the tower crane
We lost our third tower crane of August last week, as the Golden Lifter Of Heavy Things was dismantled and hauled away at One Six Six (166 N Aberdeen). It joins 160 North Elizabeth and 853 West Blackhawk (Big Deahl) in the history books. We thank them all for their service.
buildingupchicago.com
Construction on Northwestern Medicine’s Irving Park healthcare facility ramps up
The team of Power Construction and UJAMAA Construction have been hard at work getting the new Northwestern Medicine healthcare facility above street level at 4445 West Irving Park. This one’s only going up to four stories, as CannonDesign creation will top out relatively soon-ish, with just three more levels to go.
Despite Ordinance, CPD Says Street Racing Will Continue ‘As Long As There Are No Consequences'
From Streeterville to the West Loop and more, neighborhoods across Chicago this summer have seen multiple incidents of illegal street racing, drifting and "stunting," with police and residents describing them as disruptive and dangerous. "It wakes my husband and I up, and you see a mass of people, cars all...
buildingupchicago.com
Common Lincoln Park has lost its tower crane, while The Senn has found its windows
I’m not upset the pretty lights in the sky at Big Deahl are gone; I’m upset the tower crane at Common Lincoln Park holding the pretty lights at Big Deahl is gone. Alas, lots of good things come to an end. It’s at least nice to see lots of windows on The Seng.
Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area
The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
fox32chicago.com
Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development
CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
nadignewspapers.com
Milwaukee Avenue to be closed at Kilbourn in Old Irving Park starting in the next week or so
Milwaukee Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic in both directions starting in early September for about four months near the Grayland Metra station, 3729 N. Kilbourn Ave., for construction and bridge replacement, according to Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th). The closure in both directions had been expected to start...
cwbchicago.com
Subcontractor for CTA’s new $30.9 million security contract has “inoperative” state license, officials say
A company subcontracted to provide guards for the Chicago Transit Authority’s recently announced $30.9 million private security initiative has an “inoperative” state security license because one of its key employees did not renew her state credentials in 2020, officials said. CTA recently signed a contract with Action...
cwbchicago.com
2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night
Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
blockclubchicago.org
10 Years After A North Center Family Business Closed, A Son Is Opening A Restaurant In The Same Spot
NORTH CENTER — The son of the former owners of a North Center greasy spoon is returning to the neighborhood to open a diner in the same place his family ran their business for 26 years. Irene’s Finer Diner will open next month at 2012 W. Irving Park Road....
WWMTCw
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website
Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
thechicagogenius.com
Out-Of-Towners Agree “That’s A Big Lake”
NAVY PIER – As flocks of tourists elbow their way through Chicago’s biggest attractions during the summer, many find themselves wandering along the lakefront, with not much else to do after their five o’clock reservation at Lou Malnati’s. It’s in these moments we find groups of people who, despite their various walks of life and cultural backgrounds, can come together and agree on one thing: the existence of Lake Michigan.
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
Crime has some women business owners rethinking their futures in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crime, safety, and lack of police patrols have all been held up as reasons some small business owners in Chicago say they have had enough and are getting ready to move out.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, one of those owners has a long history downtown. She owns Sugar Bliss, at 122 S. Wabash Ave. in the Palmer House Hilton building, which has been in business for more than a decade.But after someone vandalized her store and tried to steal a purse while she was in the shop, last week, she is rethinking her future...
Chicago weather: Midday storms down trees, cause power outages in Chicago area
More possibly severe storms are headed our way, with another Severe Thunderstorm Warning and watch in effect for evening.
What Will it Take to Stop Street Racing in Chicago? Here's What The City's Top Cop Says
Just last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. However, the problem has since continued to plague neighborhoods across Chicago -- and while the ordinance is a good first step, police say, the consequences aren't strong enough.
The Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in August
This month’s openings run the gamut from upscale seafood small plates inside the West Loop’s Emily Hotel to comforting baked goods and sandwiches across town. If that’s not your thing, consider a Loop food hall with an expansive outdoor patio, plus New Orleans po’boys from Virtue’s chef, Erick Williams. And don’t miss the newly opened permanent space for Mindy Segal’s baked goods, which garnered a cult-like following throughout the pandemic. Below, the best openings from the past 30 days.
