ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buildingupchicago.com

Caisson news abounds, as 150 North Ashland gets in on the fun

We’ve lost three tower cranes (160 N Elizabeth, One Six Six, Common Lincoln Park) in Chicago during the month of August, but be heartened by the amount of caisson work being done as we speak. It means more cranes are on the way. The one with the longest-standing tower crane permit (from April 14, and that’s among projects that are actually being built) is 150 North Ashland.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

One Six Six drops the tower crane

We lost our third tower crane of August last week, as the Golden Lifter Of Heavy Things was dismantled and hauled away at One Six Six (166 N Aberdeen). It joins 160 North Elizabeth and 853 West Blackhawk (Big Deahl) in the history books. We thank them all for their service.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
NBC Chicago

Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development

CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Streeterville#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Riu Plaza Hotel#Keller North America#Metra#Cta#Amtrak#Zipcars Divvy Bikes
cwbchicago.com

2 tourists are among 6 robbed in River North, West Loop on Monday night

Four people, including two tourists, were robbed at gunpoint in River North on Monday evening, according to Chicago police reports. Gunmen robbed two more people in the West Loop, not far from where some of the River North victims’ stolen property was found. Around 7:35 p.m., Chicago police officers...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWMTCw

Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NBC Chicago

Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website

Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Out-Of-Towners Agree “That’s A Big Lake”

NAVY PIER – As flocks of tourists elbow their way through Chicago’s biggest attractions during the summer, many find themselves wandering along the lakefront, with not much else to do after their five o’clock reservation at Lou Malnati’s. It’s in these moments we find groups of people who, despite their various walks of life and cultural backgrounds, can come together and agree on one thing: the existence of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crime has some women business owners rethinking their futures in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crime, safety, and lack of police patrols have all been held up as reasons some small business owners in Chicago say they have had enough and are getting ready to move out.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, one of those owners has a long history downtown. She owns Sugar Bliss, at 122 S. Wabash Ave. in the Palmer House Hilton building, which has been in business for more than a decade.But after someone vandalized her store and tried to steal a purse while she was in the shop, last week, she is rethinking her future...
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

The Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in August

This month’s openings run the gamut from upscale seafood small plates inside the West Loop’s Emily Hotel to comforting baked goods and sandwiches across town. If that’s not your thing, consider a Loop food hall with an expansive outdoor patio, plus New Orleans po’boys from Virtue’s chef, Erick Williams. And don’t miss the newly opened permanent space for Mindy Segal’s baked goods, which garnered a cult-like following throughout the pandemic. Below, the best openings from the past 30 days.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy