CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crime, safety, and lack of police patrols have all been held up as reasons some small business owners in Chicago say they have had enough and are getting ready to move out.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, one of those owners has a long history downtown. She owns Sugar Bliss, at 122 S. Wabash Ave. in the Palmer House Hilton building, which has been in business for more than a decade.But after someone vandalized her store and tried to steal a purse while she was in the shop, last week, she is rethinking her future...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO