👋 Hi, it's Justin. Summer fun is winding down, but there's still time to head to the river and charge up … a boat. Renting boats by the hour has become all the rage, letting you experience the Chicago River's renaissance while working on your tan. What's happening: Chicago Electric Boat Co. offers use of its fleet, from pontoons to Duffy boats. With just a driver's license and a basic understanding of water safety rules, you can fulfill your dream of piloting a boat. You could hire a captain instead, and even a tour guide. How it works:...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO