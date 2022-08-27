ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

buildingupchicago.com

One Six Six drops the tower crane

We lost our third tower crane of August last week, as the Golden Lifter Of Heavy Things was dismantled and hauled away at One Six Six (166 N Aberdeen). It joins 160 North Elizabeth and 853 West Blackhawk (Big Deahl) in the history books. We thank them all for their service.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

Hoist one for 160 North Morgan

A month ago, 160 North Morgan got its hoist permit. Its skip permit. Its construction elevator permit. Its “red thing right there in front” permit. And it’s newly-installed since the last time I dropped by mid-month. I don’t often point out hoist permits, but maybe I should. Besides, now I know what a dual-car Tornborg FC8000 Per/Mat counter-weight hoist tower looks like, so I can point them out to folks on the street when I see them.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
ROUND LAKE, IL
buildingupchicago.com

Construction math: 1000 W Carroll demolition permit + fencing = 350 North Morgan

350 North Morgan coming. And it’s coming soon. There’s demolition fencing all around the former Pioneer Wholesale Meat facility, located at 1000 West Carroll. Atlas Industries has equipment on site, prepared to act on the demolition permit the City of Chicago issued August 22. Once that’s dispatched, Sterling Bay will begin construction on their latest office tower.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development

CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
CHICAGO, IL
WWMTCw

Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
KALAMAZOO, MI
vfpress.news

Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks

Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

How to rent an electric boat on the River

👋 Hi, it's Justin. Summer fun is winding down, but there's still time to head to the river and charge up … a boat. Renting boats by the hour has become all the rage, letting you experience the Chicago River's renaissance while working on your tan. What's happening: Chicago Electric Boat Co. offers use of its fleet, from pontoons to Duffy boats. With just a driver's license and a basic understanding of water safety rules, you can fulfill your dream of piloting a boat. You could hire a captain instead, and even a tour guide. How it works:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Weekend Street Racing Takeovers Create Havoc Across Chicago, Draw Ire From Residents

Multiple instances of illegal street drifting and stunting have occurred on yet another weekend in Chicago, enraging neighbors and eliciting complaints from community leaders. Residents in the West Loop captured the chaos on camera early Sunday, but the mayhem wasn't just limited to one community. Racers took over multiple intersections, including West Madison and South Morgan streets in the West Loop, as well as South Morgan Street and West Washington Boulevard.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center

Des Plaines- 12-inch diameter limbs snapped at 12:25 pm. Manteno Numerous limbs down across Highway 50 and near US 45 and US 52. Grant Park IL (Kankakee County) Wind gusts 60 to 65 mph. Bradley- Large tree downed, crushed a car at 1:25 pm. Braidwood Multiple large branches down at...
DES PLAINES, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park

The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

