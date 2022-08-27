Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Common Lincoln Park has lost its tower crane, while The Senn has found its windows
I’m not upset the pretty lights in the sky at Big Deahl are gone; I’m upset the tower crane at Common Lincoln Park holding the pretty lights at Big Deahl is gone. Alas, lots of good things come to an end. It’s at least nice to see lots of windows on The Seng.
One Six Six drops the tower crane
We lost our third tower crane of August last week, as the Golden Lifter Of Heavy Things was dismantled and hauled away at One Six Six (166 N Aberdeen). It joins 160 North Elizabeth and 853 West Blackhawk (Big Deahl) in the history books. We thank them all for their service.
Hoist one for 160 North Morgan
A month ago, 160 North Morgan got its hoist permit. Its skip permit. Its construction elevator permit. Its “red thing right there in front” permit. And it’s newly-installed since the last time I dropped by mid-month. I don’t often point out hoist permits, but maybe I should. Besides, now I know what a dual-car Tornborg FC8000 Per/Mat counter-weight hoist tower looks like, so I can point them out to folks on the street when I see them.
Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
Construction math: 1000 W Carroll demolition permit + fencing = 350 North Morgan
350 North Morgan coming. And it’s coming soon. There’s demolition fencing all around the former Pioneer Wholesale Meat facility, located at 1000 West Carroll. Atlas Industries has equipment on site, prepared to act on the demolition permit the City of Chicago issued August 22. Once that’s dispatched, Sterling Bay will begin construction on their latest office tower.
Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development
CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
Construction on Northwestern Medicine’s Irving Park healthcare facility ramps up
The team of Power Construction and UJAMAA Construction have been hard at work getting the new Northwestern Medicine healthcare facility above street level at 4445 West Irving Park. This one’s only going up to four stories, as CannonDesign creation will top out relatively soon-ish, with just three more levels to go.
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
‘A Pillar of Light:' Woman Killed on Cicero Avenue After Speeding Car Loses Control
As Chicago police look to crack down on illegal street racing, a 40-year-old woman was killed near Midway Airport by a vehicle that careened out of control on Cicero Avenue over the weekend. According to police, Shawman Mereis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend and was on her way to...
How to rent an electric boat on the River
👋 Hi, it's Justin. Summer fun is winding down, but there's still time to head to the river and charge up … a boat. Renting boats by the hour has become all the rage, letting you experience the Chicago River's renaissance while working on your tan. What's happening: Chicago Electric Boat Co. offers use of its fleet, from pontoons to Duffy boats. With just a driver's license and a basic understanding of water safety rules, you can fulfill your dream of piloting a boat. You could hire a captain instead, and even a tour guide. How it works:...
Subcontractor for CTA’s new $30.9 million security contract has “inoperative” state license, officials say
A company subcontracted to provide guards for the Chicago Transit Authority’s recently announced $30.9 million private security initiative has an “inoperative” state security license because one of its key employees did not renew her state credentials in 2020, officials said. CTA recently signed a contract with Action...
Weekend Street Racing Takeovers Create Havoc Across Chicago, Draw Ire From Residents
Multiple instances of illegal street drifting and stunting have occurred on yet another weekend in Chicago, enraging neighbors and eliciting complaints from community leaders. Residents in the West Loop captured the chaos on camera early Sunday, but the mayhem wasn't just limited to one community. Racers took over multiple intersections, including West Madison and South Morgan streets in the West Loop, as well as South Morgan Street and West Washington Boulevard.
‘Tornado-Like' Winds Cause Extensive Damage During Chicago-Area Severe Weather Outbreak
A severe weather outbreak brought “tornado-like” winds to some parts of the Chicago area on Monday, with several measuring stations clocking gusts of nearly 80 miles per hour. A trained weather spotter in Stoutsburg, located in Indiana’s Jasper County, recorded a wind gust of 78 miles per hour...
Chicago high-rise residents urged to turn off lights after 11 p.m. during bird migration season
As birds begin to migrate through Chicago, high-rise residents are being asked to do their part to help protect them.
Latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center
Des Plaines- 12-inch diameter limbs snapped at 12:25 pm. Manteno Numerous limbs down across Highway 50 and near US 45 and US 52. Grant Park IL (Kankakee County) Wind gusts 60 to 65 mph. Bradley- Large tree downed, crushed a car at 1:25 pm. Braidwood Multiple large branches down at...
Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park
The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
Donut-spinning drivers create chaos again, damaging 6 CPD squad cars in “sideshows” across the city
After donut-spinning drivers shut down intersections in the Loop and Near South Side for “sideshows” early Saturday, the Chicago Police Department gave the participants a stern talking-to on Twitter. “Illegal drag racing & drifting is dangerous to drivers & spectators,” the department warned. “Now it can also be...
