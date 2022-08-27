Read full article on original website
Why is a CSO Important for Cancer Patients?
Mary Klem, nutritionist at Northeast Radiation Oncology Centers in Dunmore, recently recertified as a CSO: Board Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition. It makes for a lot of initials behind Mary’s name: M.S., R.D., CSO LDN, and what that means is that cancer patients benefit greatly from seeing her!. When...
wkok.com
Ag Secretary: Drought Has Farmers in ‘Really Difficult Spot’
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – The three inch rainfall deficit around here is having a big impact. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says Northumberland County farmers are in a ‘really difficult spot,’ with corn most affected, “There are considerations right now of having to harvest that for corn silage if possible, just because there not sure if there’s gonna be an ear on the stalk.”
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
Pa. father whose infant daughter drank heroin-laced Gatorade avoids more jail time
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man will receive no further punishment in a case in which his infant daughter went into cardiac arrest after being given Gatorade containing heroin. Harry B. Walker, 35, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. The...
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death
SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
thebrownandwhite.com
University reports death of undergraduate student
A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking
A Harrisburg restaurant owner was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.
Move-in day at the University of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The class of 2026 has more than a thousand students which is one of largest in the school's history. Many of those students will be living on campus and hundreds of volunteer movers helped with getting them settled in the dorms. Many were excited that this...
Times News
St. Luke’s breaks ground on Monroe Campus expansion
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground Tuesday on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. “With the construction of the patient care tower, St. Luke’s is meeting the strong and growing demand for our nationally recognized healthcare services and keeping them close to home,” says Don Seiple, president of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus. “Our investment in growth is fueled by the trust the residents of Monroe County have in our providers. It will also allow us to meet the projected demand for our expert care in the future.”
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Luzerne County children’s festival sees big turnout
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children were enjoying the nice weather outside Sunday in Luzerne County. The Hazleton Area Children’s Festival drew hundreds to the Hazle Township Community Park. The event is an opportunity for businesses that cater to children such as after school programs and extra curricular activities to showcase themselves to children […]
Residents speak up about warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high among residents and the Pocono Township Planning Commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The debate became heated during the more than three-hour meeting. It began with ‘Core-5 l-l-C’ (Core-5) presenting its plans to build a 302,000-square-foot warehouse off […]
msn.com
N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead
A New Jersey man who went missing during a family camping trip in Pennsylvania was found dead near the area where he disappeared from. Last Sunday, Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was reported missing after his family woke up at their campsite in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, and could not find him around 10:24 a.m. local time, Pennsylvania State Police told Patch and NJ1015.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
Luz. Co. prison employee charged with delivering drugs to inmates
The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
clearpublicist.com
Yoga studio opens in downtown Milton | Small business
MILTON — Increase. Adapt. Stream. Which is the motto of Salamander Wellness Yoga Studio at 126 S. Front St., Milton, which owner Emma Downey had to reside by in her journey to open up the 2,000-sq.-foot studio on Aug. 5. Two weeks immediately after closing on the assets in...
