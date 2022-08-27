18. Uinta County

Related
BLM Approves First Application for Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide
In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands.
Manila Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Wyoming State Penitentiary
GREEN RIVER — A 42-year-old Manila, UT man will spend at least the next 25 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to two first-degree felony sexual assault of a minor charges today in Third District Court. Paul Hamilton Sawyer was sentenced to concurrent 25-50 year sentences...
The Justice Files: Police Chief said man in Rachael Runyan murder worth investigating
SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A possible suspect in the murder of Rachael Runyan will be thoroughly investigated. That’s what Sunset’s Police Chief Brett Jamison told a gathering of people honoring Rachael.August 26 marks 40-years since the three-year old was abducted near an elementary school in Sunset.A month later, her body was found in the mountains […]
Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say
MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
