17. Johnson County

Related
Sheridan Media
Candidates Filing for Seats on Jo Co Special Districts
With the deadline to file set for Monday, August 29 at 5 p.m., Candidates are stepping up to file for the special districts in the November general election in Johnson County. As of Friday Afternoon, candidates had already filed to run for the cemetery district, school district, hospital and fire districts among others.
wyo4news.com
Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
county17.com
National average for gas falls for 11th week; Campbell County now has Wyoming’s cheapest gas
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of gasoline fell for the 11th consecutive week, and price drops in Campbell County mean it now has the cheapest gas in the state. GasBuddy, a national price tracker, reported a 5 cent drop in the national average to...
Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County
Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Aug. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Aug. 29, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers reportedly located marijuana cigarettes, THC wax,...
county17.com
85-year-old man beats scam call requesting $9k in ‘bailout’ money
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 85-year-old man didn’t fall for a scam Aug. 26 in which he was asked to pay $9,000. Gillette Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said the man said a caller told him to give him the money to bail out a family member who supposedly was in jail after getting into a vehicle crash. The victim didn’t give the caller the money, Wasson said. Instead, he reported the incident to Gillette police.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
Sheridan Media
Road Closure scheduled for I-90 Bridge Repair in Buffalo
A damaged bridge at the Interstate 90-Highway 16 interchange in Buffalo is scheduled for repairs this week and a road closure is se to happen on Thursday, September 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In a release from WYDOT, they reported the bridge was damaged in July of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/27/2022-8/28/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28:. At 12:24 a.m. to the 300 block of S A Road for a vehicle fire. Firefighters found a vehicle fully engulfed in fire. They were able to quickly suppress the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 27, Echeta Road, CCSO. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that a 71-year-old...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
Wildfire near Buffalo estimated at 3,000 acres; public asked to avoid area
CASPER, Wyo. — A wildfire near Buffalo has burned an estimated 3,000 acres, Johnson County Emergency Management said at around 2 p.m. Monday. The fire is being called the TW Fire and is burning off of Tipperary Road near Buffalo in sagebrush and grass. Ninety-one firefighters are assigned to the fire along with aerial support, Johnson County Emergency Management said. The fire is on a mixture of private, state and federal lands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Man threatens teenage daughter, man with handgun
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Aggravated assault charges could be pending for a man who pointed a gun at his teenage daughter’s head and another man, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The suspect, identified as a 42-year-old man, was allegedly tipped off by a neighbor who told...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0