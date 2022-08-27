ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, WY

#16. Park County

By Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VInh6_0hXirPfv00

- Median year homes built: 1980

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.1% (1,325 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 21.7% (3,155 homes)

- Total homes built: 14,569

Comments / 0

Related
mybighornbasin.com

House District 24 Recount Confirms Newsome’s Victory Over Webber

A recount of the House District 24 race was held this morning in the Park County Elections Office in what was an extremely close contest between incumbent Sandy Newsome and Nina Webber. During Park County’s recent primary elections this August, no ballots were rejected or unreadable, according to First Deputy Park County Clerk Hans Odde and Elections Deputy Katie Johnson.
PARK COUNTY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist

Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist, related the latest on the mudslide that shut down the East Entrance of YNP for a time last night. Cody also spoke about the temporary crosswalk that is in place at Bighorn Avenue and Freedom Street as well as reminding drivers to winterize their cars for the upcoming winter season.
CODY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Park County, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Traffic Delays on Powell Highway, Details Emerging about Car Accident

UPDATE: Traffic has cleared and is moving again, the incident has been cleaned up—more information to follow about accident. KODI Radio has received video footage regarding an incident on the Powell Highway, possible car accident—more details to follow. Current information suggests there was a wreck outside of Cody (8/26). This story will be updated as more information is released about the event.
CODY, WY
WyoPreps

Powell Posts Big Win in Zero-Week Over Riverton

Powell and Riverton hooked up for a Zero week game on Friday and Powell was the big winner in that contest 50-13. The Panthers went 6-4 last year and made the 3A playoffs. they lost to Douglas 14-10 in the first round. This season, the program will have to replace 7 all-state selections from a year ago. But they do have Jhett Schwahn as their quarterback and he threw for over 1100 yards last season as a sophomore. But overall, there are going to be a lot of new faces and those new faces will have to deal with a very competitive 3A classification.
POWELL, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy