16. Park County

Related
moderncampground.com
Campgrounds Near Yellowstone National Park Reopen Two Months After Historic Flooding
After two months, campgrounds located east of Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming) have finally fully reopened after suffering significant damage from the historic flood of June 13. As per a report, Kristie Thompson, Public Affairs officer for the Shoshone National Forest, said that the forest crews are working hard to reopen...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cody Stampede Rodeo Board Member Resigns Over Animal Cruelty; Board, PRCA Reject Charges
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cody Stampede Board member said he resigned earlier this summer because of the way a 2,000-pound Brahma bull was being treated at the Cody Nite Rodeo. Ben Williams said animal cruelty and ethics issues were the reason for his departure.
mybighornbasin.com
House District 24 Recount Confirms Newsome’s Victory Over Webber
A recount of the House District 24 race was held this morning in the Park County Elections Office in what was an extremely close contest between incumbent Sandy Newsome and Nina Webber. During Park County’s recent primary elections this August, no ballots were rejected or unreadable, according to First Deputy Park County Clerk Hans Odde and Elections Deputy Katie Johnson.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist
Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist, related the latest on the mudslide that shut down the East Entrance of YNP for a time last night. Cody also spoke about the temporary crosswalk that is in place at Bighorn Avenue and Freedom Street as well as reminding drivers to winterize their cars for the upcoming winter season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybighornbasin.com
Traffic Delays on Powell Highway, Details Emerging about Car Accident
UPDATE: Traffic has cleared and is moving again, the incident has been cleaned up—more information to follow about accident. KODI Radio has received video footage regarding an incident on the Powell Highway, possible car accident—more details to follow. Current information suggests there was a wreck outside of Cody (8/26). This story will be updated as more information is released about the event.
Wyoming seniors hit the gym
Can you imagine 90-year-olds doing deadlifts and squats in a weight-lifting gym? That’s exactly what’s happening in Cody.
Powell Posts Big Win in Zero-Week Over Riverton
Powell and Riverton hooked up for a Zero week game on Friday and Powell was the big winner in that contest 50-13. The Panthers went 6-4 last year and made the 3A playoffs. they lost to Douglas 14-10 in the first round. This season, the program will have to replace 7 all-state selections from a year ago. But they do have Jhett Schwahn as their quarterback and he threw for over 1100 yards last season as a sophomore. But overall, there are going to be a lot of new faces and those new faces will have to deal with a very competitive 3A classification.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0