15. Sweetwater County

Related
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER...
wyo4news.com
Automobile versus bicycle accident in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fatal automobile versus bicycle collision. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
wyo4news.com
Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Student Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Vehicular Accident
ROCK SPRINGS — In a message on the ParentSquare App this afternoon, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 informed the community that a Rock Springs High School student passed away today following a vehicular accident. The following joint statement was made by SCSD No. 1 officials. Hello Sweetwater...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming
ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
wyo4news.com
Incident involving the death of a student at RSHS following a vehicular accident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — From Parent Square,. It is with great sadness that Sweetwater County School District Number One has learned of an incident today involving the death of a student at Rock Springs High School following a vehicular accident. Our sympathies and support are with all the families...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
county17.com
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
Enjoy Free Food and Fun at the Labor Council Annual Labor Day Picnic & Food Drive !
You’re invited to join the Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council at their free annual Labor Day Picnic & Food Drive. The picnic will be held on Labor Day, September 5th, 2022 from 11am-to-4pm at the Crossroads West Park on the west side of Rock Springs. As always, the picnic...
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0