21. Crook County

county17.com
85-year-old man beats scam call requesting $9k in ‘bailout’ money
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 85-year-old man didn’t fall for a scam Aug. 26 in which he was asked to pay $9,000. Gillette Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said the man said a caller told him to give him the money to bail out a family member who supposedly was in jail after getting into a vehicle crash. The victim didn’t give the caller the money, Wasson said. Instead, he reported the incident to Gillette police.
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/20/22 – 8/26/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
newscenter1.tv
One dead in Lawrence County ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. — On Saturday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one individual died on Friday night following an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Public Safety reports that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was travelling eastbound on Experimental Forest Road. The vehicle rolled as it left the roadway while negotiating a curve. All three of individuals inside the ATV were thrown from the vehicle.
county17.com
WYDOT thermoplastic marking begins Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor Traffic Safety Services will begin placing thermoplastic markings Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59 in Gillette. The contractor will perform the operations at night. Closures will likely run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., from that date through Sep. 6, an Aug. 26 news release said.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 27, Echeta Road, CCSO. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that a 71-year-old...
county17.com
Gillette police ask community to help find woman last seen Aug. 24 in Antelope Valley
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department wants the community’s help to find a woman last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Antelope Valley area. The family of Shana Wieczorek, also known as “Llondynn,” last saw her after she reportedly walked away from their home in the area, around that time, a news release from the department said.
101.9 KELO-FM
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
KEVN
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Kool Deadwood Nites in Deadwood wrapped up Sunday and some lucky people walked away with special awards. For the first time ever one car owner left Deadwood with “the cutest car” award. Leonard Jennings of Wyoming won the first-of-its-kind award, for his 1956 BMW...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Meet 6 freshmen who chose Gillette College
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette College held Tanner Fest Aug. 26 for residents, staff and other faculty to get together to bring in the new school year. About 25 people gathered at Tanner Village, an on-campus community for students, for the party. County 17 interviewed some freshmen who came to...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead, 2 injured in ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One man died and two others were injured in an ATV crash south of Deadwood Friday, officials say. Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Ranger XP100 ATV was eastbound of Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The...
county17.com
Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near Recluse, cause of death under investigation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An elderly man was found dead inside his vehicle that appears to have slid off the roadway on North Highway 14-16 Wednesday night, according to Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Raymond B. Amende, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after his body...
dakotanewsnow.com
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced the results of a joint investigation on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex trafficking operations led to the arrest of six men. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, multiple investigative agencies worked together to conduct a sex-trafficking operation during the...
kbhbradio.com
Scoopers Open Season With Blowout Win over Rapid City Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Sturgis Scooper football team scored on their first two possessions and rolled to a 38-0 shellacking of the Rapid City Central Cobblers at the 2022 Rushmore Bowl at O’Harra Stadium. It was the first opening night win for the Scoopers since 2017 and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident
STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
