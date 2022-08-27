21. Crook County

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department wants the community’s help to find a woman last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Antelope Valley area. The family of Shana Wieczorek, also known as “Llondynn,” last saw her after she reportedly walked away from their home in the area, around that time, a news release from the department said.

