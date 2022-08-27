22. Campbell County

Related
National average for gas falls for 11th week; Campbell County now has Wyoming’s cheapest gas
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of gasoline fell for the 11th consecutive week, and price drops in Campbell County mean it now has the cheapest gas in the state. GasBuddy, a national price tracker, reported a 5 cent drop in the national average to...
Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Aug. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Aug. 29, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers reportedly located marijuana cigarettes, THC wax,...
Primetime owners ask for help to solve burglary, hoping bikes will be returned
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Greers are asking the public to help figure out who burglarized Primetime @ The Bicycle Shop Aug. 28. Store staff showed security footage in a Facebook post. In the video, the unidentified suspects first entered the garage at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and stole three bikes. The store’s alarm didn’t get triggered until the individuals returned at about 5:20 a.m. and stole another bike, said Ashley Greer, who co-owns the store with her husband, James.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/27/2022-8/28/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28:. At 12:24 a.m. to the 300 block of S A Road for a vehicle fire. Firefighters found a vehicle fully engulfed in fire. They were able to quickly suppress the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined.
New Tommy’s Express in Gillette to offer free car washes this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Gillette will be washing cars for free this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 2, to celebrate opening the national franchise’s first Wyoming location. The car wash is across the street from Dalbey Memorial Park on the corner of Edwards Street and South...
85-year-old man beats scam call requesting $9k in ‘bailout’ money
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 85-year-old man didn’t fall for a scam Aug. 26 in which he was asked to pay $9,000. Gillette Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said the man said a caller told him to give him the money to bail out a family member who supposedly was in jail after getting into a vehicle crash. The victim didn’t give the caller the money, Wasson said. Instead, he reported the incident to Gillette police.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 27, Echeta Road, CCSO. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that a 71-year-old...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette police ask community to help find woman last seen Aug. 24 in Antelope Valley
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department wants the community’s help to find a woman last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Antelope Valley area. The family of Shana Wieczorek, also known as “Llondynn,” last saw her after she reportedly walked away from their home in the area, around that time, a news release from the department said.
(PHOTOS) Meet 6 freshmen who chose Gillette College
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette College held Tanner Fest Aug. 26 for residents, staff and other faculty to get together to bring in the new school year. About 25 people gathered at Tanner Village, an on-campus community for students, for the party. County 17 interviewed some freshmen who came to...
Man threatens teenage daughter, man with handgun
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Aggravated assault charges could be pending for a man who pointed a gun at his teenage daughter’s head and another man, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The suspect, identified as a 42-year-old man, was allegedly tipped off by a neighbor who told...
Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near Recluse, cause of death under investigation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An elderly man was found dead inside his vehicle that appears to have slid off the roadway on North Highway 14-16 Wednesday night, according to Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Raymond B. Amende, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after his body...
