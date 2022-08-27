3. Big Horn County

Powell and Riverton hooked up for a Zero week game on Friday and Powell was the big winner in that contest 50-13. The Panthers went 6-4 last year and made the 3A playoffs. they lost to Douglas 14-10 in the first round. This season, the program will have to replace 7 all-state selections from a year ago. But they do have Jhett Schwahn as their quarterback and he threw for over 1100 yards last season as a sophomore. But overall, there are going to be a lot of new faces and those new faces will have to deal with a very competitive 3A classification.

POWELL, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO