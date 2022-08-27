3. Big Horn County

Related
Cody Stampede Rodeo Board Member Resigns Over Animal Cruelty; Board, PRCA Reject Charges
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cody Stampede Board member said he resigned earlier this summer because of the way a 2,000-pound Brahma bull was being treated at the Cody Nite Rodeo. Ben Williams said animal cruelty and ethics issues were the reason for his departure.
The Battle of Tongue River Happened in August of 1865
Over 150 years ago, the Connor Battle, also called the Battle of Tongue River, took place on August 29, 1865, near the present-day town of Ranchester. There is now state park on the site with a monument to General Connor. The battle came about when, on August 28, the famous...
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Sheridan Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wyarno Road
A Sheridan man is dead after he went off the road on his motorcycle during the night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says at around 9pm on Sunday, August 28th, 73-year Mathew Terry was westbound on Wyoming State Highway 336, aka Wyarno Road, at about mile marker 4.5 near Lower Prairie Dog Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.
Northwest Wyoming hit with flooding this week
Mudslides here Wednesday night brought traffic to a halt as rocks and mud turned a busy road into a road block.
Change of Plea Hearing Held for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies
A change of plea hearing was recently held in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with multiple felonies. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, 31-year-old Joshua Reamer-Koehl pleaded guilty to the charges of...
Wyoming seniors hit the gym
Can you imagine 90-year-olds doing deadlifts and squats in a weight-lifting gym? That’s exactly what’s happening in Cody.
Cody man will serve 130 months in prison of federal drug charges
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cody man has been sentenced in federal court to 130 months in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Tuesday. Phillip Aaron Dobbins, 44, was convicted after a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation case...
Powell Posts Big Win in Zero-Week Over Riverton
Powell and Riverton hooked up for a Zero week game on Friday and Powell was the big winner in that contest 50-13. The Panthers went 6-4 last year and made the 3A playoffs. they lost to Douglas 14-10 in the first round. This season, the program will have to replace 7 all-state selections from a year ago. But they do have Jhett Schwahn as their quarterback and he threw for over 1100 yards last season as a sophomore. But overall, there are going to be a lot of new faces and those new faces will have to deal with a very competitive 3A classification.
