Big Horn County, WY

#3. Big Horn County

Wyoming News
 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1970

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.2% (996 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 11.3% (617 homes)

- Total homes built: 5,468

Sheridan Media

The Battle of Tongue River Happened in August of 1865

Over 150 years ago, the Connor Battle, also called the Battle of Tongue River, took place on August 29, 1865, near the present-day town of Ranchester. There is now state park on the site with a monument to General Connor. The battle came about when, on August 28, the famous...
oilcity.news

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wyarno Road

A Sheridan man is dead after he went off the road on his motorcycle during the night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says at around 9pm on Sunday, August 28th, 73-year Mathew Terry was westbound on Wyoming State Highway 336, aka Wyarno Road, at about mile marker 4.5 near Lower Prairie Dog Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.
Sheridan Media

Change of Plea Hearing Held for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

A change of plea hearing was recently held in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with multiple felonies. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, 31-year-old Joshua Reamer-Koehl pleaded guilty to the charges of...
county17.com

Cody man will serve 130 months in prison of federal drug charges

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cody man has been sentenced in federal court to 130 months in prison on the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Tuesday. Phillip Aaron Dobbins, 44, was convicted after a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation case...
WyoPreps

Powell Posts Big Win in Zero-Week Over Riverton

Powell and Riverton hooked up for a Zero week game on Friday and Powell was the big winner in that contest 50-13. The Panthers went 6-4 last year and made the 3A playoffs. they lost to Douglas 14-10 in the first round. This season, the program will have to replace 7 all-state selections from a year ago. But they do have Jhett Schwahn as their quarterback and he threw for over 1100 yards last season as a sophomore. But overall, there are going to be a lot of new faces and those new faces will have to deal with a very competitive 3A classification.
Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

