ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston County, WY

#5. Weston County

By Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3GjM_0hXir0wF00

- Median year homes built: 1972

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.7% (597 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 14.9% (532 homes)

- Total homes built: 3,571

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (8/20/22 – 8/26/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Primetime owners ask for help to solve burglary, hoping bikes will be returned

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Greers are asking the public to help figure out who burglarized Primetime @ The Bicycle Shop Aug. 28. Store staff showed security footage in a Facebook post. In the video, the unidentified suspects first entered the garage at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and stole three bikes. The store’s alarm didn’t get triggered until the individuals returned at about 5:20 a.m. and stole another bike, said Ashley Greer, who co-owns the store with her husband, James.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

WYDOT thermoplastic marking begins Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor Traffic Safety Services will begin placing thermoplastic markings Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59 in Gillette. The contractor will perform the operations at night. Closures will likely run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., from that date through Sep. 6, an Aug. 26 news release said.
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weston County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Weston County, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/26/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Aug. 26:. At 8:57 a.m. to the 3600 block of Triton Avenue for a hazmat investigation. Firefighters were unable to locate any hazardous materials inside the residence. At 9 a.m. to the 300 block...
county17.com

85-year-old man beats scam call requesting $9k in ‘bailout’ money

GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 85-year-old man didn’t fall for a scam Aug. 26 in which he was asked to pay $9,000. Gillette Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said the man said a caller told him to give him the money to bail out a family member who supposedly was in jail after getting into a vehicle crash. The victim didn’t give the caller the money, Wasson said. Instead, he reported the incident to Gillette police.
Black Hills Pioneer

Questions remain about water pipeline through Meade County

STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews. Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 29

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 27, Echeta Road, CCSO. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that a 71-year-old...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette police ask community to help find woman last seen Aug. 24 in Antelope Valley

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department wants the community’s help to find a woman last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Antelope Valley area. The family of Shana Wieczorek, also known as “Llondynn,” last saw her after she reportedly walked away from their home in the area, around that time, a news release from the department said.
GILLETTE, WY
KELOLAND TV

80-year-old killed in 2 vehicle crash

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County Friday morning. Officials say preliminary crash information shows that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot in Hermosa, South Dakota.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Black Hills Pioneer

Kickin’ the tires on Kool Deadwood Nites

DEADWOOD — Things were already in high gear Thursday, as classic car enthusiasts were out in full force, talkin’ shop and kickin’ the tires on the 28th annual Kool Deadwood Nites. With upward of 800 kool car entries expected before the event wraps up with the Main Street Show ‘N Shine Sunday, the event once again drove retro roadies to Deadwood, well, by the droves.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 dead, 2 injured in ATV crash

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One man died and two others were injured in an ATV crash south of Deadwood Friday, officials say. Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Ranger XP100 ATV was eastbound of Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The...
DEADWOOD, SD
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy