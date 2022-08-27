5. Weston County

Related
county17.com
National average for gas falls for 11th week; Campbell County now has Wyoming’s cheapest gas
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of gasoline fell for the 11th consecutive week, and price drops in Campbell County mean it now has the cheapest gas in the state. GasBuddy, a national price tracker, reported a 5 cent drop in the national average to...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/20/22 – 8/26/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Primetime owners ask for help to solve burglary, hoping bikes will be returned
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Greers are asking the public to help figure out who burglarized Primetime @ The Bicycle Shop Aug. 28. Store staff showed security footage in a Facebook post. In the video, the unidentified suspects first entered the garage at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and stole three bikes. The store’s alarm didn’t get triggered until the individuals returned at about 5:20 a.m. and stole another bike, said Ashley Greer, who co-owns the store with her husband, James.
county17.com
WYDOT thermoplastic marking begins Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor Traffic Safety Services will begin placing thermoplastic markings Aug. 30 on Wyoming 59 in Gillette. The contractor will perform the operations at night. Closures will likely run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., from that date through Sep. 6, an Aug. 26 news release said.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/26/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Aug. 26:. At 8:57 a.m. to the 3600 block of Triton Avenue for a hazmat investigation. Firefighters were unable to locate any hazardous materials inside the residence. At 9 a.m. to the 300 block...
county17.com
85-year-old man beats scam call requesting $9k in ‘bailout’ money
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 85-year-old man didn’t fall for a scam Aug. 26 in which he was asked to pay $9,000. Gillette Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said the man said a caller told him to give him the money to bail out a family member who supposedly was in jail after getting into a vehicle crash. The victim didn’t give the caller the money, Wasson said. Instead, he reported the incident to Gillette police.
Black Hills Pioneer
Questions remain about water pipeline through Meade County
STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews. Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 27, Echeta Road, CCSO. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that a 71-year-old...
county17.com
Gillette police ask community to help find woman last seen Aug. 24 in Antelope Valley
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department wants the community’s help to find a woman last seen at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the Antelope Valley area. The family of Shana Wieczorek, also known as “Llondynn,” last saw her after she reportedly walked away from their home in the area, around that time, a news release from the department said.
KEVN
One lucky car owner drove away with the ‘cutest car award’ at Deadwood Kool Nites
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Kool Deadwood Nites in Deadwood wrapped up Sunday and some lucky people walked away with special awards. For the first time ever one car owner left Deadwood with “the cutest car” award. Leonard Jennings of Wyoming won the first-of-its-kind award, for his 1956 BMW...
KELOLAND TV
80-year-old killed in 2 vehicle crash
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County Friday morning. Officials say preliminary crash information shows that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot in Hermosa, South Dakota.
Black Hills Pioneer
Kickin’ the tires on Kool Deadwood Nites
DEADWOOD — Things were already in high gear Thursday, as classic car enthusiasts were out in full force, talkin’ shop and kickin’ the tires on the 28th annual Kool Deadwood Nites. With upward of 800 kool car entries expected before the event wraps up with the Main Street Show ‘N Shine Sunday, the event once again drove retro roadies to Deadwood, well, by the droves.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead, 2 injured in ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One man died and two others were injured in an ATV crash south of Deadwood Friday, officials say. Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Ranger XP100 ATV was eastbound of Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
