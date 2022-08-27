Read full article on original website
KTSA
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man accused of shooting out store windows to help robber escape
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for helping a friend escape from a robbery. On August 14, an unknown suspect came into the 7-Eleven located at 2607 Buena Vista, attempting to steal a beer. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
Firefighters needed to cut apartment gate to get gunshot victim to hospital, but he didn't survive
SAN ANTONIO — When a big bolt cutting tool wouldn't allow firefighters to get through a locked gate at a southeast San Antonio apartment complex, they brought out an even bigger power saw. It was a frantic effort to save the life of a man who police say was...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
News Channel 25
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants
SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
KSAT 12
Teenage brothers shot, injured while cleaning mother’s gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenage brothers were hospitalized Saturday after accidentally discharging their mother’s gun. At 1 p.m., SAPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Binz-Engleman Road for shooting with a hit. When police arrived, the older brother, 18, told officers he was cleaning his mother’s 9mm...
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
KSAT 12
Woman killed while running across Loop 410 on the West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was struck by a vehicle as she ran across Loop 410 has died from her injuries, according to San Antonio police. Police said the accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Monday on the exit ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90, near Marbach Road.
foxsanantonio.com
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
Man shot in arm by suspect in unknown vehicle, family says it's ongoing family feud
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the arm late Saturday night in what police say might have been a possible road rage incident. It happened around 11:18 p.m. on the 100 block of orphan St. on the city's east side. Police say the 46-year-old man was driving...
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., Saturday, on Culebra Road and Loop 1604, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
foxsanantonio.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
KSAT 12
Former Bexar County deputy arrested in connection with 2021 attack on inmate
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the Public Integrity Unit in February 2021 after an attack on an inmate. Sheriff Javier Salazar said 46-year-old David Amaro was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned an...
foxsanantonio.com
Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation
A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
