Corsair now has a ridiculous, bendable OLED gaming monitor
Corsair just announced its first OLED gaming monitor, the 45-inch Ultrawide Xeneon Flex. It’s possibly the ultimate flex on your gaming lobbies, as the screen is bendable. Before you start thinking, “but why do I need a monitor that folds in half,” it doesn’t. The Xeneon Flex can go from a perfectly flat screen, up to an 800R curve.
Logitech’s gaming handheld looks like a Switch and runs Android
Just a few weeks after Logitech announced its plans to develop a handheld gaming device, leaked images of the new project started to appear online. Earlier this week, Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) shared some leaked screenshots of Logitech’s upcoming handheld device. It turns out that Logitech didn’t love...
Score a refurbished 13.3″ MacBook Air for just under $300
If you’re looking for an affordable new laptop, this is a great place to start. StackSocial has a refurbished MacBook Air and a bundle of accessories for just under $300. The refurbished 13.3″ MacBook Air Core i5 256GB + Accessories Bundle performs as if it were brand new and is easy on the wallet at 79% off its original price.
An upcoming Apple Watch Pro could feature satellite connectivity
We’re about a week away from the next Apple Event, where we expect to hear about the Apple Watch Pro. Rumors are already swirling about its successor, which could gain satellite connectivity. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg writes in his Power On newsletter this week, “[Apple] has also internally discussed...
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
Logitech’s iconic gaming mouse is getting a huge refresh
Logitech has brought back one of its heavy hitters, the G502. The G502 X has three versions with the same shape refinements. The enthusiast mouse market has gone for ultra-light models in recent years, like those from Finalmouse and Glorious. Logitech knows that some gamers prefer a heavier mouse, however,...
How SRT streaming works: the technical details
SRT streaming is a technology used to deliver video content over the internet. It is a newer technology in the video streaming industry. But it is quickly gaining popularity because it provides high-quality video with low latency. Though it is a unique technology, the concepts behind SRT streaming are not new.
Snapchat now has its own ‘dual-camera’ feature similar to BeReal
Dual-camera recording is the current hotness on video-sharing apps. Now, the often-copied Snapchat has added its own Dual Recording feature to the app. Snapchat first showed off the new feature at its Partner Summit event in April this year. It’s the first part of the suite of tools that Snapchat calls “Director Mode.”
Sony’s new PlayStation division points towards a mobile future
Sony has announced its recent acquisition of Savage Game Studios as part of PlayStation’s expansion efforts into mobile game development. The company is making several moves to expand its gaming arsenal past consoles. Sony’s latest acquisition was revealed in a press release earlier today. Savage Game Studios is a...
Apple VR headset: Release date, features, and price
It’s one of the most open secrets in the tech world that Apple is working on a virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset. Apple hasn’t confirmed this to be true but does consider AR “critically important.”. That could indicate that AR will be more important to Apple as...
AirDroid Parental Control: Monitor your kid’s smartphone activity
Nowadays, younger and younger children are given cell phones for entertainment or to help keep in touch with friends and family. While smartphones can bring convenience, they can also be potentially dangerous to kids if their activity is not kept in check. However, some options let you easily monitor your...
Myria launches zero gas fee carbon-neutral L2 blockchain gaming ecosystem
Myria, the renowned blockchain gaming ecosystem, has launched its long-awaited blockchain gaming-focused Ethereum layer-2 (L2) scaling solution known as Myria L2. It comes packed with a full suite of developer and gamer-focused products, including Myria Developer SDK, Myria Wallet, and NFT marketplace. Myria L2 also delivers instant and secure trades...
Google Meet finally gets an unmute shortcut
Google Meet is rolling out a new feature that will allow you to unmute yourself using a simple shortcut. This is similar to Zoom’s push-to-talk feature. Before most virtual meetings commence, participants are often required (or choose) to mute their mics. Then, in order to speak, they’d often have...
