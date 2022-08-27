ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse County, WY

#12. Converse County

By Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons
 3 days ago

- Median year homes built: 1978

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.2% (813 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 24.6% (1,644 homes)

- Total homes built: 6,691

Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced

CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
Fiber Internet Comes to Casper

As announced in a press release, the internet company Bluepeak has launched its fiber internet service in Casper after investing $24 million to bring its fiber network to nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in Casper. Rich Fish, Bluepeak’s CEO, said in the release:. "The great folks of the Oil...
The Casper Journal prints final edition

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State

After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
(PHOTOS) A dad, a son, Dave’s ashes, and a VW Bus stop in Casper…

CASPER, Wyo. — The distinctive purr of a vintage Volkswagen engine echoed off the buildings in downtown Casper on Sunday afternoon as a white 1976 VW Bus with black spots navigated the nearly empty streets. The unmissable vehicle soon parked at The Office. John Womelsdorf, 59, and his son...
Wyoming riding heat wave into Labor Day weekend; Casper to see high near 90

CASPER, Wyo. — Don’t let the cool morning fool you: High pressure has settled into Wyoming and that will mean clear skies, dry conditions and hot temperatures into the Labor Day holiday weekend. “High pressure continues to build across the western US today, bringing some late summertime heat...
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Crime Clips (8/24/22–8/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Officer Scott Cogdill provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Wanted...
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
Casper Mountain Hosts Big Cross Country Event

The cross country season began last week with meets in Newcastle, Green River, and Casper. Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain was the site on Friday with a host of teams looking to see where they shape up for the season. On the boys side, Kaden Chatfield of Riverton was the...
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper

Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
WOW! Enjoy $3 Movies on ‘National Cinema Day’ in Casper

There is an official national holiday for almost everyday of the calendar year, but coming up September 3rd, there is one that is being celebrated all over the entire country. Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, is National Cinema Day. While most of the major movie chains (like AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and...
CHECK OUT: Casper Summer Fun Photo Album 2022

As Summer 2022 comes to a close, we thought it would be a great idea to look at back at some of the best moments. We asked our social media audience to share pictures of their most funs times this season. No matter if it was sunbathing in your backyard, floating the river, barbequing with friends, jet-skiing at Alcova, enjoying some family time at the Beartrap Summer Festival, partying during a concert at David Street Station, or anything else you can possibly think of, we just wanted to see those photos!
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

