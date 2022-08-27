12. Converse County

Related
oilcity.news
Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
Lookout Casper–Back to School Carnival at David Street Station this Wednesday!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year. You know our sweet summer is nearly gone when the kids go back to school. Luckily there’s one last hoorah on Wednesday to celebrate before the start of the school year. Presented by Erin M. Prach,...
oilcity.news
Leo’s Beverly Street Auto owner retires, passes on business after 40 years
CASPER, Wyo. — After just over 40 years repairing countless automobiles for Casper residents, Leo’s Beverly Street Auto Repair owner Leo Maddox has decided to hang up his wrenches and sell his business. According to a release, the business’s new owners, Brett and Kaia Petley, began operating on...
Fiber Internet Comes to Casper
As announced in a press release, the internet company Bluepeak has launched its fiber internet service in Casper after investing $24 million to bring its fiber network to nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in Casper. Rich Fish, Bluepeak’s CEO, said in the release:. "The great folks of the Oil...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
The Casper Journal prints final edition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
Chuck Gray Faces Some GOP Resistance For Secretary Of State
After winning the Republican primary, Chuck Gray of Casper, Wyoming has some folks in Cheyenne scrambling for alternatives. Mr. Cale Case, R-Lander called out Gray for not trusting in the state's election process. 'I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) A dad, a son, Dave’s ashes, and a VW Bus stop in Casper…
CASPER, Wyo. — The distinctive purr of a vintage Volkswagen engine echoed off the buildings in downtown Casper on Sunday afternoon as a white 1976 VW Bus with black spots navigated the nearly empty streets. The unmissable vehicle soon parked at The Office. John Womelsdorf, 59, and his son...
oilcity.news
Wyoming riding heat wave into Labor Day weekend; Casper to see high near 90
CASPER, Wyo. — Don’t let the cool morning fool you: High pressure has settled into Wyoming and that will mean clear skies, dry conditions and hot temperatures into the Labor Day holiday weekend. “High pressure continues to build across the western US today, bringing some late summertime heat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women Building Wyoming: Vendor Spotlight Showcases Women Entrepreneurs
When 14-year-old Ashlyn and her 11-year-old sister Nichole approached their mom about starting their own business, she was amused but not surprised. Her girls, especially her oldest, had always been creative, always been innovative, always had something of an entrepreneurial spirit. So it just made sense that they'd want to start a business.
county17.com
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
oilcity.news
Crime Clips (8/24/22–8/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Officer Scott Cogdill provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Wanted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
oilcity.news
Affidavit: Drug sale activity preceded double homicide; witness identified suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators say the defendant charged with two counts of first-degree murder traveled with the victims to sell controlled substances leading up to their deaths in Natrona County on Aug. 9, according to an affidavit filed by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
Casper Mountain Hosts Big Cross Country Event
The cross country season began last week with meets in Newcastle, Green River, and Casper. Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain was the site on Friday with a host of teams looking to see where they shape up for the season. On the boys side, Kaden Chatfield of Riverton was the...
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
Casper Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Totaling Car in Casper
A Casper man was arrested for a DWUI on Saturday, after crashing into two separate cars. Cowboy State Daily first reported that Ben Johnson of Casper was driving home from work on Saturday night when he hit almost head-on by a Ford F-250. That's according to a Facebook post from...
WOW! Enjoy $3 Movies on ‘National Cinema Day’ in Casper
There is an official national holiday for almost everyday of the calendar year, but coming up September 3rd, there is one that is being celebrated all over the entire country. Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, is National Cinema Day. While most of the major movie chains (like AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and...
CHECK OUT: Casper Summer Fun Photo Album 2022
As Summer 2022 comes to a close, we thought it would be a great idea to look at back at some of the best moments. We asked our social media audience to share pictures of their most funs times this season. No matter if it was sunbathing in your backyard, floating the river, barbequing with friends, jet-skiing at Alcova, enjoying some family time at the Beartrap Summer Festival, partying during a concert at David Street Station, or anything else you can possibly think of, we just wanted to see those photos!
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0