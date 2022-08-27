ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
WyoFile

ExxonMobil to store CO2 on BLM lands in Wyoming

ExxonMobil has received a federal permit to inject CO2 for permanent underground storage below public Bureau of Land Management property in southwest Wyoming. The company will inject up to 60 million cubic feet of CO2 per day from its Shute Creek natural gas processing facility near La Barge, according to the BLM. The greenhouse gas will be stored in a briny portion of the Madison Aquifer some 18,000 feet below the surface in an area that straddles the border between Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Another Day of Searching for Missing Pinedale Man Ends Early

PINEDALE – After another day of searching at Fremont Lake for missing Pinedale man “Rick” De Ruiter Zylker ended early without yielding any results. According to a Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) social media update post tonight, the following is a statement about the search efforts taking place are from Sublette County Sheriff KC Lehr.
PINEDALE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sublette County Arrest Report for August 22 – August 29, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 22 – August 29, 2022. Roxane Ramage, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on August 22 for alleged theft. Alaina Kelly, of Cincinnati, OH, was arrested on August 26 for alleged felony possession of...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Sublette County, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Sublette County, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy