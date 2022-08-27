ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, WY

#8. Platte County

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLKDJ_0hXiqnsG00

- Median year homes built: 1974

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.1% (882 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 16.2% (788 homes)

- Total homes built: 4,869

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy