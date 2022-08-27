ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

#10. Sheridan County

By Kevin Dooley // Flickr
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEjas_0hXiqhZu00

- Median year homes built: 1977

- Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.4% (2,769 homes)

- Homes built since 2000: 19.1% (2,877 homes)

- Total homes built: 15,053

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

The Battle of Tongue River Happened in August of 1865

Over 150 years ago, the Connor Battle, also called the Battle of Tongue River, took place on August 29, 1865, near the present-day town of Ranchester. There is now state park on the site with a monument to General Connor. The battle came about when, on August 28, the famous...
RANCHESTER, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wyarno Road

A Sheridan man is dead after he went off the road on his motorcycle during the night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says at around 9pm on Sunday, August 28th, 73-year Mathew Terry was westbound on Wyoming State Highway 336, aka Wyarno Road, at about mile marker 4.5 near Lower Prairie Dog Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Sheridan Media

Change of Plea Hearing Held for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

A change of plea hearing was recently held in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with multiple felonies. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, 31-year-old Joshua Reamer-Koehl pleaded guilty to the charges of...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy