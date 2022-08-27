10. Sheridan County

Related
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Sheridan Media
The Battle of Tongue River Happened in August of 1865
Over 150 years ago, the Connor Battle, also called the Battle of Tongue River, took place on August 29, 1865, near the present-day town of Ranchester. There is now state park on the site with a monument to General Connor. The battle came about when, on August 28, the famous...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wyarno Road
A Sheridan man is dead after he went off the road on his motorcycle during the night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says at around 9pm on Sunday, August 28th, 73-year Mathew Terry was westbound on Wyoming State Highway 336, aka Wyarno Road, at about mile marker 4.5 near Lower Prairie Dog Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
Sheridan Media
Change of Plea Hearing Held for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies
A change of plea hearing was recently held in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with multiple felonies. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, 31-year-old Joshua Reamer-Koehl pleaded guilty to the charges of...
county17.com
Sheriff’s Office: Man found dead near Recluse, cause of death under investigation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An elderly man was found dead inside his vehicle that appears to have slid off the roadway on North Highway 14-16 Wednesday night, according to Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. Raymond B. Amende, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after his body...
