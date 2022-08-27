11. Fremont County

Related
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for August 22 – August 29, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 22 – August 29, 2022. Roxane Ramage, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on August 22 for alleged theft. Alaina Kelly, of Cincinnati, OH, was arrested on August 26 for alleged felony possession of...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Now Torn Between Tax-Exempting Internet Sales For Natives Or Giving Taxes Back
Wyoming lawmakers now are torn on whether they should exempt sales taxes for American Indians shopping online or tax those purchases but share the revenues with tribal governments. The Wyoming Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations met Monday in Riverton to...
wrrnetwork.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Wyoming Man Dies After Being Ejected From ATV
A 36-year-old Wyoming man is dead following an ATV crash in Fremont County, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 22 near milepost 6 on Deer Creek Road east of Riverton. According to a crash summary released Monday, 36-year-old Brice Hayes was riding in a...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Being Ejected in Fiery Rollover Crash
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26. The patrol says Dorian Clifford was headed west when he went off the right side of the highway,...
wrrnetwork.com
oilcity.news
wrrnetwork.com
Arapahoe, Fort Washakie Men Sentenced Separately in Federal Court for Assault
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ELVIN WAYNE MCCLAIN, 30, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced McClain to 36 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Receives 56 – 65 Year Sentence For Repeatedly Raping Child
Convicted of raping a female child repeatedly, a 44-year-old Riverton man was sentenced on Thursday to between 56 and 65 years in prison. David Wayne Munda was convicted by a jury in Fremont County in May, of multiple sexual abuse charges...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fremont County Coroner, Police Still Won’t Say Who Died After Reservation Police Shooting
Authorities are tight-lipped about the man who died Aug. 11 following a police shooting on the Wind River Indian Reservation. The Fremont County Coroner's office and the police agencies involved with the investigation declined Tuesday to release the man's name publicly....
Powell Posts Big Win in Zero-Week Over Riverton
Powell and Riverton hooked up for a Zero week game on Friday and Powell was the big winner in that contest 50-13. The Panthers went 6-4 last year and made the 3A playoffs. they lost to Douglas 14-10 in the first round. This season, the program will have to replace 7 all-state selections from a year ago. But they do have Jhett Schwahn as their quarterback and he threw for over 1100 yards last season as a sophomore. But overall, there are going to be a lot of new faces and those new faces will have to deal with a very competitive 3A classification.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney's name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
