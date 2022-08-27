23. Teton County

Related
Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition
Life on the family farm has nearly disappeared across some parts of America. The post Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition appeared first on Local News 8.
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
‘I thought I was going to pass out!’ Student wins new vehicle raffled at game
REXBURG — A high school senior walked away in shock and gratitude after she won a new car this weekend. A 2021 Toyota Camry was raffled off Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, the first home football game of the season at the Bobcat Stadium at Madison High School.
Trial delayed for Rexburg man facing 8 counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft
REXBURG — The federal trial for a Rexburg man facing eight felony charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft has been rescheduled for December. Kelly McCandless was indicted in U.S. District Court in February on four counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. He’s accused of defrauding his business partners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Woman allegedly threatens roommate with knife over corn chips
IDAHO FALLS — A 65-year-old Bonneville County woman was arrested after allegedly threatening her roommate with a knife when the roommate dropped chips on the ground and “wasted food.”. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 24 at around...
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Highland's new era begins with 42-7 loss to Lehi
It was an inauspicious beginning for the Nick Sorrell era at Highland High School. Plagued by turnovers and up against the defending 5A Utah state champions, the Rams struggled to sustain offensive drives and get consistent production, losing to the visiting Lehi Pioneers 42-7 at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg Saturday night. The first possession was a microcosm of things to come for the Rams, with junior quarterback and new starter...
