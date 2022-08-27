ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reveals slick uniform combination for Hawaii game

The Vanderbilt Commodores are the only team in the SEC that opens during Week 0. Vandy travels to Hawaii Saturday night to take on the Rainbow Warriors. On Saturday evening before kickoff, Vanderbilt revealed its uniform combination, and the Commodores will go with the all-white icy look, as released on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii live stream online, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network

Finally, the 2022 college football season is here, and Saturday's Week 0 schedule brings a nice appetizer for what's ahead the next few months. Four of the 11 games Saturday involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams in Week 0 are airing on CBS Sports Network in an all-day viewing experience that will stretch into Sunday morning for viewers in some time zones.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Football
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
State
Hawaii State
Nashville, TN
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt sells naming rights to stadium for first time in school history

Vanderbilt and FirstBank made history on Monday by signing a 10-year football stadium naming rights and campus collaboration agreement. The deal was announced by Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director. Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting immediately with the 2022 football season....
NASHVILLE, TN
usdtoreros.com

No. 25 USD Beats Hawaii, Sweeps Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A balanced offensive attack and a dynamic defensive performance from Leyla Blackwell on Sunday morning led No. 25 San Diego volleyball (3-0, 0-0 WCC) to its third straight win, taking down Hawaii (0-3, 0-0 Big West) at Reed Arena in straight sets to secure a perfect performance at the Texas A&M Invitational.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timmy Chang
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitcher Transferring To Lipscomb

Tennessee pitcher Ethan Smith is transferring to Lipscomb after spending one year in Knoxville, Smith announced on Twitter Monday night. Smith posted a 7.36 ERA while pitching just 3.2 innings in his lone season at Tennessee. The Mount Juliet native couldn’t earn a major role in Tennessee’s loaded pitching staff and struggled in his limited opportunities early in the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Season#American Football#Kickoff#Cbs Sports Network#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Fbs#Cfb
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Little League World Series champions return to Honolulu

City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified. In a press conference, Alm said the use of deadly force in the incident was justified. New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash in Makaha. Updated: 1 hour ago.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
HONOLULU, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
KAPOLEI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy