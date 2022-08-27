Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt reveals slick uniform combination for Hawaii game
The Vanderbilt Commodores are the only team in the SEC that opens during Week 0. Vandy travels to Hawaii Saturday night to take on the Rainbow Warriors. On Saturday evening before kickoff, Vanderbilt revealed its uniform combination, and the Commodores will go with the all-white icy look, as released on Twitter.
CBS Sports
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii live stream online, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
Finally, the 2022 college football season is here, and Saturday's Week 0 schedule brings a nice appetizer for what's ahead the next few months. Four of the 11 games Saturday involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams in Week 0 are airing on CBS Sports Network in an all-day viewing experience that will stretch into Sunday morning for viewers in some time zones.
Showdown between No. 1 Kahuku, No. 2 Punahou looms
A pair of 3-0 teams in Kahuku and Punahou are set to meet on the North Shore this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Warrior fans flood Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for UH football's season opener
ScoringLive breaks down teams, players and storylines in the High School Football Kick Off Show. Hawaii News Now presents the ScoringLive High School Football Kick Off Show. See the high school football teams, players and storylines making for an exciting upcoming statewide season in ScoringLive's High School Football Kick Off Show!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt sells naming rights to stadium for first time in school history
Vanderbilt and FirstBank made history on Monday by signing a 10-year football stadium naming rights and campus collaboration agreement. The deal was announced by Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director. Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting immediately with the 2022 football season....
usdtoreros.com
No. 25 USD Beats Hawaii, Sweeps Texas A&M Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A balanced offensive attack and a dynamic defensive performance from Leyla Blackwell on Sunday morning led No. 25 San Diego volleyball (3-0, 0-0 WCC) to its third straight win, taking down Hawaii (0-3, 0-0 Big West) at Reed Arena in straight sets to secure a perfect performance at the Texas A&M Invitational.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Clark Lea said following Vanderbilt's dominant Week 0 win at Hawaii
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores went out to Hawaii on Saturday night and left the island with a massive 63-10 victory. After the game, Lea was understandably in a good mood, having just won the season opener by 53 points. Here’s some of what Lea said in his postgame...
Hawaii’s youth baseball prowess stands alone
With Hawaii's relatively tiny population of 1.4 million residents, how do the islands dominate the rest of the heavily-played Little League Baseball world?
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win. Family, friends...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Pitcher Transferring To Lipscomb
Tennessee pitcher Ethan Smith is transferring to Lipscomb after spending one year in Knoxville, Smith announced on Twitter Monday night. Smith posted a 7.36 ERA while pitching just 3.2 innings in his lone season at Tennessee. The Mount Juliet native couldn’t earn a major role in Tennessee’s loaded pitching staff and struggled in his limited opportunities early in the season.
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022.
Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Little League World Series champions return to Honolulu
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified. In a press conference, Alm said the use of deadly force in the incident was justified. New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash in Makaha. Updated: 1 hour ago.
littleleague.org
Nolensville Little League Earns 2022 Jack Losch Little League Baseball® World Series Team Sportsmanship Award
Nolensville (Tenn.) Little League, the 2022 Southeast Region Champion, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jack Losch Little League Baseball® World Series Team Sportsmanship Award based on their display of sportsmanship on and off the field. “The foundation of the Little League program is built around respect,...
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
MTSU baseball coach resigns weeks after DUI arrest
Weeks after being arrested in Murfreesboro, a Middle Tennessee State University coach is stepping down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
Part of Kaimuki without power
Around 740 customers are without power right now in the Diamond Head and Kaimuki area, according to Hawaiian Electric.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
Comments / 0