FlexJobs survey highlights the depth and far-ranging benefits of remote and hybrid work. Boulder, CO, August 29, 2022—According to FlexJobs’ Career Pulse 2022 Survey* of over 4,000 professionals, 63% said if given the option, they would choose better work-life balance over better pay. Less than one-third (31%) would choose better pay over better work-life balance. The specific numbers below illustrate the heavy leaning toward better work-life balance over better pay. If they had to choose between the two, respondents say they prefer:

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO