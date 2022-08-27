ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
PREMIER LEAGUE
Report – Juventus wants to sign €30m Ligue 1 star

Nice attacker, Amine Gouiri, has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Juventus as the transfer window gradually draws to a close. The 22-year-old has been developing well in Ligue 1 and he is one of the recognisable names in the competition. Juve has just added...
SOCCER
Barcelona, USMNT defender Sergino Dest open to Man United transfer - sources

United States international Sergino Dest is open to a move to Manchester United but any move away from Barcelona before Thursday's transfer deadline is dependent on several factors, sources have told ESPN. Dest, 21, has not been named in the squad for any of Barca's three LaLiga games so far...
MLS
Scott Parker Sacked

Seems like a bit of a extreme reaction yeah they got tanked but still only 4 games in and the day before transfer deadline. Not even in the relegation zone either. I am guessing they feel he is not cut out for the premier league , although he wasn’t the previous time either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency. Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Striker favours Chelsea over Man Utd, Liverpool update, and more

Good morning guys and welcome to my Daily Briefing, with today’s edition also featuring answers to YOUR questions on Frenkie de Jong, Wilfried Zaha and more!. AC Milan are set to sign Malick Thiaw on a permanent deal from Schalke. It’s done – €5m fee confirmed and personal terms are also agreed. He’s scheduled to have his medical tomorrow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Juventus to miss out on two transfer targets for left-back spot

Despite signing Andrea Cambiaso last month, Juventus haven’t truly strengthened the left-back role. The newcomer immediately embarked on a loan stint at Bologna, and even Luca Pellegrini joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary basis, leaving Alex Sandro as the solitary natural option for the position. While some believe that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Juventus boosted with the latest injury update on Di Maria

Juventus has been handed a boost on the fitness side of things ahead of their match against Spezia tomorrow. After beating Sassuolo in the opening league game of the season, the Bianconeri dropped points against Sampdoria and AS Roma in their next two league games. However, fans expect them to...
UEFA
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE

