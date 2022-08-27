Read full article on original website
Related
Erik Ten Hag & Joel Glazer Disagree On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future
Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer have disagreed on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘annoyed with 25 per cent pay cut written into contract for Man United missing Champions League’
CRISTIANO RONALDO is reportedly annoyed with Manchester United after having to take a 25 per cent pay cut. That’s due to the Red Devils missing out on Champions League football this season. The Sunday Times claims Ronaldo, 37, was left fuming when United finished sixth in the Premier League...
Napoli slap £102m price tag on Victor Osimhen and must sell star to seal Cristiano Ronaldo transfer from Man Utd
NAPOLI have slapped a £102millon price tag on Victor Osimhen who they must sell in order to buy Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo's on the market after making it clear he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. United boss Erik ten Hag initially opposed the 37-year-old's departure,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
Report: Ralf Rangnick Advised Thomas Tuchel Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick advised Thomas Tuchel against signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea.
Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo to Chelsea ‘talks’, Antony MEDICAL, Liverpool ‘agree’ Bellingham deal, Arsenal’s offer
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly returned to Chelsea to try and get the Blues to sign his star man. Ronaldo wants away from Manchester United this summer and would be willing to join the Blues, but manager Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to have the Portuguese forward in his squad.
BBC
Paul Pogba broda promise to reveal explosive about di Juventus star
Paul Pogba broda don surprise di football world afta e upload different videos on im social media account. Mathias Pogba, di broda of di Juventus star, post videos in four languages, French, English, Italian and Spanish. Inside di videos, e dey read from one sheet of paper wia e promise...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants to sign €30m Ligue 1 star
Nice attacker, Amine Gouiri, has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Juventus as the transfer window gradually draws to a close. The 22-year-old has been developing well in Ligue 1 and he is one of the recognisable names in the competition. Juve has just added...
ESPN
Barcelona, USMNT defender Sergino Dest open to Man United transfer - sources
United States international Sergino Dest is open to a move to Manchester United but any move away from Barcelona before Thursday's transfer deadline is dependent on several factors, sources have told ESPN. Dest, 21, has not been named in the squad for any of Barca's three LaLiga games so far...
MLS・
digitalspy.com
Scott Parker Sacked
Seems like a bit of a extreme reaction yeah they got tanked but still only 4 games in and the day before transfer deadline. Not even in the relegation zone either. I am guessing they feel he is not cut out for the premier league , although he wasn’t the previous time either.
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency. Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 5 - August 30th To 1st September
This midweek sees action from gameweek 5 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Striker favours Chelsea over Man Utd, Liverpool update, and more
Good morning guys and welcome to my Daily Briefing, with today’s edition also featuring answers to YOUR questions on Frenkie de Jong, Wilfried Zaha and more!. AC Milan are set to sign Malick Thiaw on a permanent deal from Schalke. It’s done – €5m fee confirmed and personal terms are also agreed. He’s scheduled to have his medical tomorrow.
Yardbarker
Juventus to miss out on two transfer targets for left-back spot
Despite signing Andrea Cambiaso last month, Juventus haven’t truly strengthened the left-back role. The newcomer immediately embarked on a loan stint at Bologna, and even Luca Pellegrini joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary basis, leaving Alex Sandro as the solitary natural option for the position. While some believe that...
October Fixtures: Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Date Change
The date for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United in October has been changed.
Yardbarker
Juventus boosted with the latest injury update on Di Maria
Juventus has been handed a boost on the fitness side of things ahead of their match against Spezia tomorrow. After beating Sassuolo in the opening league game of the season, the Bianconeri dropped points against Sampdoria and AS Roma in their next two league games. However, fans expect them to...
UEFA・
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
Cristiano Ronaldo agent Mendes returns to Chelsea for talks as Aubameyang deal stalls – but Tuchel still reluctant
MANCHESTER UNITED striker Cristiano Ronaldo could still join Chelsea with his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly returning to hold talks with the West Londoners. A move to Stamford Bridge was rumoured last month after Mendes met with new Blues owner Todd Boehly to discuss a potential transfer. SunSport exclusively revealed how...
Comments / 0