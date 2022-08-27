ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Orchestra to play key role on NASA's launch day Monday

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Orchestra to play key role on NASA's launch day Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown is on for NASA's next space mission. The Artemis One mission is scheduled to launch Monday morning.

The unmanned rocket will carry the Orion Spacecraft and will go beyond the moon before it comes back to earth.

Orion will travel farther than any other spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.

Artemis One is scheduled to crash into the pacific ocean on Oct. 10.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will play a key role on launch day. NASA has planned a special performance of America the Beautiful by the orchestra and legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma on Monday morning.

That's set to air just a few hours before the launch.

