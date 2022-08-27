Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mother of Man Killed Near Tuscaloosa Strip Sues Shooter and Bar
The mother of a young man who was fatally shot near the Tuscaloosa Strip almost two years ago has filed a four-count lawsuit against the man who pulled the trigger and the bar that served him drinks that night. The killing at the center of the suit took place in...
Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
Bessemer Police searching for murder suspect that fled to Tennessee
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer around 5:51 a.m. on calls of a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Cynthia Cardenas, 33, sitting behind the wheel of a car she […]
Critical missing person alert issued for Birmingham woman
Victoria Alford, 62, left a residence in 1400 Block of 19th Street SW walking on foot. She was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and blue jeans pants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bessemer woman found shot to death inside car
A homicide investigation is underway in Bessemer after a woman was found shot dead in her car Sunday morning.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
wbrc.com
20-year-old killed, one injured in shooting near Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on August 28. Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. When officers got to the scene at a parking lot of an apartment complex, they found two males lying unresponsive. One of the victims died on the scene. He has been identified as 20-year-old Ke’mon Latrelle Nord. Another victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police Investigating After Walker County Hospital Receives Threat Tuesday
Police in West Alabama are investigating after a threat was called into a hospital in Walker County Tuesday morning. The Jasper Police Department took to Facebook just before noon Tuesday to say a threat was phoned into Walker Baptist Medical Center, a hospital in Jasper with around 270 beds. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa Police Department investigating a shooting on McFarland Blvd.
Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crime Unit are investigating a shooting that took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd and Midtown Village. Police said someone shot a 25 year old passenger inside a vehicle. The victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition...
msn.com
Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
wbrc.com
Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25-year-old shot, critically injured while in vehicle on Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard
A male was critically injured in a Tuscaloosa shooting on Saturday evening. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. on McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Tuscaloosa police received 911 calls reporting someone was firing shots into a vehicle. A victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center shortly after. Tuscaloosa Violent...
Pleasant Grove Police searching for man accused of rape
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape. According to PGPD, Christian Chambers, 24, is wanted for second-degree rape. He was last seen in Pleasant Grove on Aug. 24. He is described as being 5’9″ to 5’10” with a medium […]
Authorities ID 38-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer
Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian killed in Bessemer late last week. Toddrick Dewayne Burton, 38, was struck by a vehicle at 4:25 a.m. Friday when he was walking in the middle of Highway 150, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened at Highway...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-65 at exit 299.
WSFA
Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
wvtm13.com
1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Front of Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village
A man is in critical condition at a Tuscaloosa hospital after he was reportedly shot in the road in front of the Midtown Village shopping center Saturday. Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed the shooting to the Thread at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said one...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County mother's search for answers spans nearly two decades
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — It's been nearly 20 years since a Tuscaloosa County child vanished while walking to the bus stop in Northport. Watch the video above to hear from the mother of Heaven LaShae Ross as she continues her search for answers.
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0