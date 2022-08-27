ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Shuts Down Site Of Shooting

TOMS RIVER – Township officials have shut down the site of a business where one person was shot and killed and two others were injured. The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. on August 27 at 1783 Hooper Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died of his injuries.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD 2 INJURED

PRESS RELEASE-TOMS RIVER HOMICIDE UNDER INVESTIGATION. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. on August 27, 2022 in Toms River.
Public Safety
Shooting Reported In Asbury Park

A shooting was reported this weekend in Asbury Park, according to unconfirmed reports. the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27 on Boston Way. The victim was taken to Jerse Shore Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free...
Cops arrest one man, looking for another after bar shooting that injured 3

One man was arrested and another is being sought by authorities following a bar shooting in Linden earlier this month that left three people injured. Najir Paige, 27, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses weeks after shooting through the front door of Menga Lounge on East St. Georges Avenue, Linden police said Monday.
One Dead, Two Wounded In Newark Shooting

One person was killed and two others hurt in a Newark shooting overnight, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mitchell Place around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
