TOMS RIVER – Township officials have shut down the site of a business where one person was shot and killed and two others were injured. The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. on August 27 at 1783 Hooper Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died of his injuries.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO