El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
Toms River Officials Shut Down Hookah Lounge After Deadly Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River officials have shut down the Top Tier Hookah Lounge...
Asbury Park Pastor Fears Toms River Shooting Could Lead to More Violence
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A pastor speaking out on behalf of the family of the...
‘We want justice.’ Family holds vigil for father killed in shooting at Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities in Toms River have shut down a hookah lounge and fined the owners after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting.
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
Toms River Shuts Down Site Of Shooting
TOMS RIVER – Township officials have shut down the site of a business where one person was shot and killed and two others were injured. The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. on August 27 at 1783 Hooper Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died of his injuries.
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
Neighbors Sounded Alarm on Toms River Hookah Lounge to Officials Weeks Before Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent month, neighboring businesses and residents complained formally with the...
Man dead, 2 injured in Toms River shopping center shooting
A man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in a Toms River shopping center.
Woman found dead inside Florence Township, NJ home
The death is considered to be suspicious, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Crime Has No Home in Toms River, Councilman Slams Hill Administration for Inaction Ahead of Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township officials today are being blamed for inaction to...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD 2 INJURED
PRESS RELEASE-TOMS RIVER HOMICIDE UNDER INVESTIGATION. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. on August 27, 2022 in Toms River.
2 cars crash in Camden, NJ, but no one found at the scene
Officers arrived to find a sedan with front-end damage and a minivan overturned onto its side.
Three Shot One Dead in Shooting at Toms River Hookah Lounge
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River continue investigating a triple shooting that claimed...
Shooting Reported In Asbury Park
A shooting was reported this weekend in Asbury Park, according to unconfirmed reports. the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27 on Boston Way. The victim was taken to Jerse Shore Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free...
Cops arrest one man, looking for another after bar shooting that injured 3
One man was arrested and another is being sought by authorities following a bar shooting in Linden earlier this month that left three people injured. Najir Paige, 27, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses weeks after shooting through the front door of Menga Lounge on East St. Georges Avenue, Linden police said Monday.
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Rahway
RAHWAY NJ – the Rahway Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash...
'Armed, Dangerous' Fugitive Wanted For Shooting GF In Texas Captured At GWB
An armed fugitive who fled Texas to New York City after shooting his girlfriend was captured by Bergen County detectives at the entrance to the lower level of the George Washington Bridge, authorities said. Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, 55, was swiftly scooped up by Narcotic Task Force members who stopped his...
Philadelphia Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA- Philadelphia Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who entered...
One Dead, Two Wounded In Newark Shooting
One person was killed and two others hurt in a Newark shooting overnight, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mitchell Place around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
