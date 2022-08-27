ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma

There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
msn.com

With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend

Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma marijuana activists hopeful SQ 820 will be on November ballot

A change in how signatures for state questions are verified is causing major delays for the long-awaited ballot measure proposed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws are hopeful the state supreme court will approve State Question 820 for the November 8th ballot. SQ 820 would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Manufacturing Industry Facing Supply Chain Issues

Oklahoma's manufacturing industry is still facing challenges three years into the pandemic. Leaders say manufacturing is in the growth stage right now, but say one of the biggest challenges is supply chain issues. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday after speaking with the state's Manufacturing Alliance about...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma

After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
news9.com

Scattered Storms, More Heat For Northeast Oklahoma

An unsettled weather pattern is lingering to start off the week. Some lucky folks have gotten under locally heavy storms over the past few days, and once again we’ll have that opportunity in a few locations for our Monday. Widely scattered showers and isolated storms are possible for the morning hours across northeastern Oklahoma. None of that activity is expected to be strong to severe.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...

