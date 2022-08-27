Read full article on original website
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
Tulsa man released from California jail with felony warrants in Oklahoma arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man accused of running away with a teenage girl from Tulsa has been arrested in Tulsa after he was convicted and found guilty of similar crimes in California. Bartley walked out of a California courtroom on August 17 after being convicted of having sex...
Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma
There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out...
arizonasuntimes.com
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
msn.com
With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend
Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma’s New ‘Care for Kids’ Campaign Offers $1000 Incentive to Child Care Professionals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professionals in Oklahoma is high, and the state is now funding an initiative to boost employment in the industry. The Care for Kids campaign is working to combat the child care worker shortage by offering a $1,000 employment incentive to licensed child care professionals.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma marijuana activists hopeful SQ 820 will be on November ballot
A change in how signatures for state questions are verified is causing major delays for the long-awaited ballot measure proposed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws are hopeful the state supreme court will approve State Question 820 for the November 8th ballot. SQ 820 would...
msn.com
Rev. Don Heath: Oklahoma executions will continue until the people say 'Stop'
I was in the execution chamber with James Coddington Thursday for the last 45 minutes of his life. When I entered, he was already strapped to a gurney, lying on his back with his arms extended. It looked like he was on a cross, except lying flat on his back. He had an IV going.
News On 6
Oklahoma Manufacturing Industry Facing Supply Chain Issues
Oklahoma's manufacturing industry is still facing challenges three years into the pandemic. Leaders say manufacturing is in the growth stage right now, but say one of the biggest challenges is supply chain issues. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday after speaking with the state's Manufacturing Alliance about...
KOCO
TIMELINE: More storms to move across Oklahoma
After overnight storms on Sunday, more storms are set to move across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the weather timeline.
Organization challenges abortion bans in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice has several cases before the Oklahoma Supreme Court challenging abortion restrictions and bans.
KOCO
Change in liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A big change for liquor sales could be in the works for Oklahoma. Oklahomans could soon go into a grocery store and buy a bottle of liquor if a national retailer gets in its way. KOCO 5 learned that Walmart is in the initial phase of...
news9.com
Scattered Storms, More Heat For Northeast Oklahoma
An unsettled weather pattern is lingering to start off the week. Some lucky folks have gotten under locally heavy storms over the past few days, and once again we’ll have that opportunity in a few locations for our Monday. Widely scattered showers and isolated storms are possible for the morning hours across northeastern Oklahoma. None of that activity is expected to be strong to severe.
Oklahoma Women’s Alliance Accepting Nominations For Outstanding Women In The State
The Oklahoma Women's Alliance is looking to recognize outstanding women in the state. The organization is accepting nominations for women who have shown excellence in any Oklahoma community. Awards will be given at a luncheon on Oct. 15, and tickets are $75. Nominations are due Oct. 2. To nominate, click...
Oklahoma insurance commissioner offers back-to-school insurance tips
OKLAHOMA CITY — During this busy time of year, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready is reminding Oklahomans that having proper insurance can provide greater peace of mind all year long and protect their family from financial disaster. Here are some insurance tips parents and students should consider before heading...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
blackchronicle.com
‘It’s shameful,’ Oklahoma parents speak out about 13-year-long state waiting list
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This legislative session, lawmakers have hired a consulting firm to tackle the developmental disability services waiting list. The Medicaid Waiver Waiting List is embarrassingly long in Oklahoma. For the first time ever, the Department of Human Services (DHS) has a plan to eliminate the waiting...
