Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up
We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
Daddy Rottweiler's Reaction to Meeting His Puppies for the First Time Is Simply Beautiful
For so many species, including both people and dogs, nothing compares to the day you meet your babies. It's an emotional, life-changing experience to say the least, even if most dogs only care for their young for a few months after birth. Parenthood is parenthood, and it can be an absolute gift.
German Shepherd's Protective Reaction to Little Girl in Pool Proves How Loyal the Breed Is
There are many things to love about dogs, such as their adorable faces, their compassion, and, of course, their loyalty. One breed that goes above and beyond in their loyalty, however, is the German Shepherd, and one pup is proving his loyalty in a recently viral TikTok video. TikTok user...
Golden Retriever Chews a Hole in Owner's Curtains and Total Hilarity Ensues
TikTok user @chriscanlon was out running an errand and left his two dogs at home. He trusted them to be alone as he's probably done a hundred times before. That means nothing could go wrong, right? Wrong! This is a classic case that shows dogs really love keeping us on our toes. LOL!
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise
What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
I died and came back to life, ‘heaven’ was incredible I can’t wait to go back
PLENTY of us wonder what happens to us when we depart from this life, but two women believe they can tell you. Jessie Sawyer and Betty Eadie both "died" on the operating table while having surgery and were brought back to life. The pair shared their experiences of the afterlife,...
The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat
The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
We thought our baby boy had sand in his eye when it swelled up on holiday – but real reason was a death sentence
SQUINTING at her young son’s face, mum Jessica Neal knew something wasn’t right. She and husband Lee, 38, had spent a fun day at the beach while on holiday in Wales with eight-month-old Ted, but noticed the area around his eye was faintly swollen. The couple suspected he...
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now
Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral
Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
Husky's Reaction to Being Caught Stealing His Sister's Breakfast Is Just the Best
Siberian huskies are known for their mischievous nature, but it's always a hoot to catch them in the act. Whether they're escaping from the yard or stealing something embarrassing, there's no doubt you'll be entertained. This breed has energy and personality to spare!. Leia and Archer, also known as the...
Video of Husky Singing His 'Little Human' to Sleep Couldn't Be More Precious
Big siblings are truly a gift, whether they have two feet or four paws. Just take this gorgeous red and white Husky boy, for example. Not only does he love snuggling up to his newborn human sibling, but he sings them to sleep, too. Yep, he loves to sing for his family's new baby, and it's even more precious than you think.
