Read full article on original website
Charlie Biggar
3d ago
Our granddaughter heard something at her window in the middle of the night and thank goodness it was shut earlier. It was a raccoon with her baby claiming to the top of the house. Keep windows closed and dogs are great to have around.
Reply
5
Related
pethelpful.com
Cat's Epic Attempt to Stop Mom From Leaving the House Is Absolutely Priceless
Our fur babies are some of the sweetest hellos and the hardest goodbyes, but dogs are the ones typically known for being clingy. In this popular TikTok video, though, it's a fuzzy feline trying to keep her mama from going to work!. Luna the black cat is absolutely precious and...
PETS・
pethelpful.com
Dog Tries to Bring a Turtle Into the House and Mom's Reaction Is Everything
You can never leave your dog outside for too long without them getting into something. And if you can, you're one of the lucky few. Sometimes dogs will dig through the yard, trying to get out on the other side of the fence. Other dogs might chase down squirrels, rabbits and birds. And if those dogs are good enough to track down another animal, they try bringing them over to you as if it's some sort of prize.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
'I Want To Come Home' Missing Child Texts Her Mom
Lameiya Buchanan(Fox 5 Atlanta) A teenage girl in South Fulton, Georgia has gone missing. Lameiya Buchanan, just 14 years old, disappeared on July 15, 2022. Her mother is fearful that something bad has happened to her — a sentiment that is shared by South Fulton.
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
buzznicked.com
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
dailyphew.com
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People
Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
pethelpful.com
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
My friend accused me of giving my sons ‘naughty names’ – I even chose one for my third baby too… I feel so guilty
AN UPSET woman explained that her friend had commented that she had picked "naughty names" for her sons and now she felt guilty for not giving them the best possible start in life. The mum-of-two, said that she's been considering having a third baby and is now confused about which...
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
dailyphew.com
Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise
What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
Woman who 'came back from the dead' says what afterlife is like and wants to go back
Sometimes referred to as the final mystery, the truth behind what happens when we die is unclear. Some people who've had near-death experiences describe seeing a bright light, while others said they heard voices or were able to look at their own dying bodies. Whether these are evidence of an...
pethelpful.com
Husky's Reaction to Being Caught Stealing His Sister's Breakfast Is Just the Best
Siberian huskies are known for their mischievous nature, but it's always a hoot to catch them in the act. Whether they're escaping from the yard or stealing something embarrassing, there's no doubt you'll be entertained. This breed has energy and personality to spare!. Leia and Archer, also known as the...
Comments / 18