ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?

The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
GolfWRX

Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf

LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"

9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Removes Jazz from Twitter Bio amid Knicks Trade Rumors

We may have reached the passive-aggressive chess move phase of the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Mitchell removed any mention of the Jazz from his social media bios this week as the team continues to explore trading the All-Star guard. Here is where we make the obligatory mention that Mitchell also...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bronny James
Person
Chris Paul
Lakers Daily

Report: There’s a ‘decent chance’ the Lakers will be involved in any potential Donovan Mitchell trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly candidates to become part of a deal involving Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Marc Stein offered some insight on the matter. “If the [New York] Knicks manage to win the trade race for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, or even if another team unexpectedly beats them to Mitchell, league sources say there’s a decent chance that the Lakers will be involved in the deal,” Stein wrote. “The two future first-round picks that the Lakers possess in 2027 and 2029 are the kind of top-shelf draft picks that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is believed to covet. Russell Westbrook’s $47 million expiring contract and those picks could be the Lakers’ entree to a potential three-team swap … depending on the players that would land in Los Angeles.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Interests LA in Donovan Mitchell-Knicks 3-Team Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. That rumor is amid a report from Berman indicating that the Knicks are still "hopeful" they can land Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade despite being in the midst of finalizing a four-year contract extension with wing RJ Barrett.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Old Man The
Bleacher Report

5 NBA Teams That Will Regret Their 2022 Offseason

NBA rosters are largely set now, although we could still see a few trades and minor free-agent signings before training camps begin in late September. Since most teams are likely done making moves, it's safe to start reviewing every team's body of work between the draft, free agency, contract extensions and trades.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NBA Exec: No One Is Thinking About Pairing LeBron, Bronny James Together Right Now

The rest of the NBA does not appear as invested in LeBron James playing with his son Bronny as the #JamesGang. While LeBron has made it clear he wants to play his final NBA season with Bronny, who will be draft-eligible in 2024, executives who spoke to Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated have been equally clear that the pairing is not on their mind at the moment.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Alex Rodriguez 'Scrambling' to Raise Money for Timberwolves Ownership Deal

Alex Rodriguez's deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion is reportedly in jeopardy. Per Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Rodriguez was supposed to be an equal partner with e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore when they made a $250 million down payment in July 2021 that netted them a 20 percent stake in the team. However, Rodriguez reportedly failed to pay his full share and only came up with seven percent, while Lore covered the remaining 13 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy