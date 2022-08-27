Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges
LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Big Man Tacko Fall Will Not Stand For Jaylen Brown Slander: "I Think He Is Very Disrespected..."
This summer must have been one of high anxiety for Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. After losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the Cs joined trade talks for several big-name players, including Kevin Durant. Through it all, Jaylen's name was mentioned as a potential piece in the deal,...
Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?
The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GolfWRX
Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf
LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF・
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Removes Jazz from Twitter Bio amid Knicks Trade Rumors
We may have reached the passive-aggressive chess move phase of the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Mitchell removed any mention of the Jazz from his social media bios this week as the team continues to explore trading the All-Star guard. Here is where we make the obligatory mention that Mitchell also...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: 'Jazz Aren't Seriously Engaged' in Trade Talks After Knicks
Donovan Mitchell could remain with the Utah Jazz after the team paused its trade talks with the New York Knicks. "The Jazz aren't seriously engaged elsewhere on a Mitchell deal now," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The Jazz and Knicks were reportedly involved in several weeks' worth of negotiations, but the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Possible speculation builds that Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman's future with the team could be in jeopardy
The Golden State Warriors felt they were drafting a potential franchise cornerstone when they used the second overall pick on James Wiseman two years ago. They have not seen much of him because of a knee injury, however, and many have wondered if the former Memphis star’s days with the team could be numbered.
Report: There’s a ‘decent chance’ the Lakers will be involved in any potential Donovan Mitchell trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly candidates to become part of a deal involving Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Marc Stein offered some insight on the matter. “If the [New York] Knicks manage to win the trade race for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, or even if another team unexpectedly beats them to Mitchell, league sources say there’s a decent chance that the Lakers will be involved in the deal,” Stein wrote. “The two future first-round picks that the Lakers possess in 2027 and 2029 are the kind of top-shelf draft picks that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is believed to covet. Russell Westbrook’s $47 million expiring contract and those picks could be the Lakers’ entree to a potential three-team swap … depending on the players that would land in Los Angeles.”
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Interests LA in Donovan Mitchell-Knicks 3-Team Trade Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. That rumor is amid a report from Berman indicating that the Knicks are still "hopeful" they can land Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade despite being in the midst of finalizing a four-year contract extension with wing RJ Barrett.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Lineups with Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Eyed by Darvin Ham
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering lineups that would include both Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley in the backcourt, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein:. Ham is entering his first season as L.A.'s head coach after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel. He is trying to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Undergoes Successful Surgery on Lisfranc Injury in Foot
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren had successful surgery on his Lisfranc injury on Tuesday. The Thunder announced Dr. David Porter at Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics performed the procedure. General manager Sam Presti announced last week that Holmgren would miss the entire 2022-23 season after suffering the injury...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Was Lakers' Most 'Consistent' Player Last Season, per Jeanie Buss
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss paid embattled point guard Russell Westbrook a major compliment this week. In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Buss surprisingly called Westbrook the Lakers' "best player" last season:. "All I can say is that, from my point of view, [Westbrook] was our...
Bleacher Report
5 NBA Teams That Will Regret Their 2022 Offseason
NBA rosters are largely set now, although we could still see a few trades and minor free-agent signings before training camps begin in late September. Since most teams are likely done making moves, it's safe to start reviewing every team's body of work between the draft, free agency, contract extensions and trades.
Bleacher Report
RJ Barrett, Knicks Nearing Contract Extension Worth Up to $120M amid Mitchell Rumors
The New York Knicks surely envisioned RJ Barrett being a major part of their future when they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, and they made a commitment with an eye on that future Monday. Barrett and the Knicks are finalizing a four-year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Hypothetical Trade Packages for Donovan Mitchell After RJ Barrett Contract
The road to a potential blockbuster trade sending Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks features even more hurdles after RJ Barrett signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million with the Knicks. Barrett has been a major piece of the trade talks between the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec: No One Is Thinking About Pairing LeBron, Bronny James Together Right Now
The rest of the NBA does not appear as invested in LeBron James playing with his son Bronny as the #JamesGang. While LeBron has made it clear he wants to play his final NBA season with Bronny, who will be draft-eligible in 2024, executives who spoke to Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated have been equally clear that the pairing is not on their mind at the moment.
Bleacher Report
Report: Alex Rodriguez 'Scrambling' to Raise Money for Timberwolves Ownership Deal
Alex Rodriguez's deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion is reportedly in jeopardy. Per Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Rodriguez was supposed to be an equal partner with e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore when they made a $250 million down payment in July 2021 that netted them a 20 percent stake in the team. However, Rodriguez reportedly failed to pay his full share and only came up with seven percent, while Lore covered the remaining 13 percent.
Comments / 0