Gators 2023 DB Commit Sharif Denson: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’

Defensive back Sharif Denson provides some reassurance surrounding his pledge to the Florida Gators following a productive outing to begin his senior campaign.

Photo: Sharif Denson; Credit: Brandon Carroll

Football season is slowly getting back into full swing, starting at the prep level.

Florida Gators 2023 defensive back commit Sharif Denson kicked off his senior season at Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail on Friday night.

As a highly touted prospect in his class, his commitment to UF hasn’t slowed other top programs around the nation from pursuing the fast, fluid defensive back for a potential flip.

Denson, as one of the integral pieces of the Gators' 2023 haul, said that the staff continues to show him love to remind him of their desire to have him remain a Gator. However, he feels his actions have given them a sense of security that he isn’t going anywhere.

“It’s nothing to worry about right now,” he said in a postgame interview with All Gators . “I’m locked in.”

Denson showed on Friday night why staff members like Patrick Toney, Jamar Chaney and Katie Turner continue to contact him frequently as they look to ensure he remains in the commitment class.

He didn’t see much action toward his side of the field in week one, likely due to the impressive intangibles of length and speed he carries in coverage. However, when Ponte Vedra (Fla.) High did throw his way on just two or three occasions, the defensive back proved to be the disruptive athlete he’s billed as.

Most notably, early on in the game, he was beaten on a skinny post deep down the field on third down.

Mentioning the lack of a post route present in the Ponte Vedra route tree during his film study in preparation for the week one bout, Denson not only showed he’s athletically gifted, but is a student of the game as a high school senior. He shared how he needed to allow his instincts to take over in the future, and enable his film study to complement his game rather than dictate it.

However, even when he lost, he won.

Making up considerable ground on Ponte Vedra wide receiver Alex Cotto , Denson extended his body, coming off the ground to grab onto Cotto’s shoulder just after the ball hit Cotto’s hands. Aiding Denson with an initial bobble, the Sharks' pass catcher could not pull in what would’ve been a significant early spark in the offense for a group that failed to get much going throughout the rest of the contest.

The closing speed he showcased aligns with one of the key takeaways from the All Gators film study of the 2023 prospect soon after his commitment.

He noted his closing speed as one of his strengths post-game.

After that, PV targeted Denson just once more in the first half, electing to take a last-second deep shot down the far sideline. He, expectedly, ran stride for stride with the intended wide receiver and broke up the pass to end the half.

While he said it wasn’t the showing he was expecting from an individual or team perspective, it was still a good night for the Gators commit as the Bears came away from the contest 1-0 on the season.

“Underwhelmed for sure,” he said about the 13-7 victory. “Yeah, there was some plays left out there that we could have executed on. But, you know, it’s week one of 15. So we just get better every week; that’s the goal. By week 15, we're gonna be a monster.”

As we head into the Gators' regular season next Saturday, Denson remains firm in his commitment to the University of Florida, proving the work of Toney, Chaney, Turner and others are paying dividends as other schools push for his talents.

“They got me in their arms right now,” he said. “I ain’t going nowhere.”

While he may be locked in, for now, Denson did leave the door open for one particular school that recently extended a monumental official offer. That school is Alabama.

“They definitely got a little pull because I mean, [if Alabama head coach Nick] Saban rings your phone, man, you gotta answer. Come on. Anybody on the staff hit you, you gotta answer.

“I'm still keeping them in the back pocket.”

The talented cornerback will look to take a visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s matchup with Texas A&M this season.

But, in the meantime, Denson shared his intentions to continue serving as an ace player recruiter for the Gators in his attempt to persuade top talents to Gainesville. The prospect on the top of his list is Sports Illustrated 's No. 1 cornerback, No. 2 overall prospect in the nation and South Florida Express 7-on-7 teammate Cormani McClain .

“Me and him [are] dumb cool," Denson said of his bond with McClain. "Like, when we see each other, it’s always love.”

He will base any potential visits to The Swamp this fall around his efforts to recruit those high-caliber players to join him at UF to supplement a class he believes is shaping up to be a top class in the nation.

He will base any potential visits to The Swamp this fall around his efforts to recruit those high-caliber players to join him at UF to supplement a class he believes is shaping up to be a top class in the nation.