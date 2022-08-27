Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
'I just wanted to go on a walk': Utah man walking across the country visits Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Utah man making a trek of a lifetime is making a few stops in Pennsylvania. It's the first time Isaiah Glen Shields has visited Bank Street in Easton. "I really, really like the look of Easton. I don't know, the rolling hills, the way the architecture just incorporates the landscape," said Shields.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey allots $6.5M for school blueprints for responders
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey is using $6.5 million of federal aid to help collect and digitize school blueprints for first responders. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the spending on Tuesday. The American Rescue Plan funds will help the state’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the state police devise maps for about 1,500 public and private schools.
WFMZ-TV Online
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
(The Center Square) – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania election rules changes considered
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stabbing suspect, believed to be in Florida, lured father out of house with request for money, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man ambushed his father outside of his home and stabbed him multiple times, authorities say. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino, who had been living in Florida, had been bombarding his father with phone calls and asking for money leading up to the Saturday night stabbing, according to police paperwork.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Pen Argyl v. Wilson football, 08.27.22
100th edition of the rivalry between Pen Argyl and Wilson hit the field on Saturday. The Green Knights taking this one, 22-12, the first win since 2020.
Comments / 0