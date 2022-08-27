ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

New Jersey allots $6.5M for school blueprints for responders

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey is using $6.5 million of federal aid to help collect and digitize school blueprints for first responders. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the spending on Tuesday. The American Rescue Plan funds will help the state’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the state police devise maps for about 1,500 public and private schools.
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
MICHIGAN STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

(The Center Square) – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania election rules changes considered

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s elections have had some problems with mail-in ballots, and a state group is working on recommendations for how to clear up confusion and avoid political bias. The Joint State Government Commission’s Pennsylvania Election Law Advisory Board met Monday as an information-gathering session to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau

Comments / 0

Community Policy