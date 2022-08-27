ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month

HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m. The two victims, a man...
Deep dive into history: Iconic Battleship Texas is the last ship to survive both world wars

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas has a storied history as the last surviving battleship to serve in both World Wars, a source of pride for those who love it most. "Battleship Texas is one of the most iconic things in Texas, the U.S., the world," Bruce Bramlett with the Battleship Texas Foundation told us. "Talking about the only surviving ship that served in WWI and WWII."
You dream it, they make it

HOUSTON — Living Designs Furniture has a special offers for great day viewers through Labor Day. Right now, you can get "up" to 60 percent off in-stock furniture delivered within three days. Or design your perfect piece, with sofas starting at $997, and free delivery on all orders over...
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
