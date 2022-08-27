Read full article on original website
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month
HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
Beto vs. Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
Battleship Texas arrives at temporary home in Galveston for months-long repairs
HOUSTON — The historic Battleship Texas is heading to Galveston from the San Jacinto Battleground Site for much-needed repairs Wednesday. Watching history in the making was such an exciting moment for those who came out Wednesday morning to see the battleship ship off. World War II veteran attends sendoff...
'Factually, what he said was wrong' | Mayor Turner fires back at pastor's sermon calling out Houston leaders
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at a prominent pastor after comments he made during one of his sermons this past weekend. Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor Dr. Ed Young called out those in office and said the bond issue in Harris County makes the area vulnerable to crime.
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
Battleship Texas' route to Galveston
Battleship Texas will be relocating Wednesday, August 31. The ship will start moving at about 6 a.m. and complete its journey to Galveston at about 5 p.m.
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
'She was the most fierce warship at the time' | Veterans reminisce about their time onboard Battleship Texas
GALVESTON, Texas — Battleship Texas spent most of her 74 years in La Porte before making a journey to Galveston Wednesday. But the ship made history long before this expedition. Many watched the last leg of the USS Texas' journey to a dry dock while standing atop other World...
1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m. The two victims, a man...
La Porte woman thought to be missing found in South America
LA PORTE, Texas — A La Porte woman who has been missing for nearly a year has been found in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Marshals. Josefa Vela, the then 36-year-old mother, was last seen in September 2021 leaving her La Porte home in a black Chevy Tahoe. Family...
Two first responders injured in ambulance crash on Southwest Freeway feeder
HOUSTON — Two first responders were injured Wednesday morning in an ambulance crash on the Southwest Freeway inbound feeder road. The EMTs were taken to an area hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to the Houston Fire Department. The ambulance was headed to an emergency call and there...
Deep dive into history: Iconic Battleship Texas is the last ship to survive both world wars
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas has a storied history as the last surviving battleship to serve in both World Wars, a source of pride for those who love it most. "Battleship Texas is one of the most iconic things in Texas, the U.S., the world," Bruce Bramlett with the Battleship Texas Foundation told us. "Talking about the only surviving ship that served in WWI and WWII."
New court documents show state of mind of Houston nurse charged with killing 6 people in LA crash
LOS ANGELES — New court documents are shedding light on the state of mind of the Houston traveling nurse who's charged with killing six people in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles. Nicole Lorraine Linton went before a judge on Wednesday. Newly released court documents describe Linton's behavior in...
PCT 4: Large silo fire causes heavy smoke near Tomball; no injuries
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tomball Fire Department battled a large silo fire Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 said. The fire ignited on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's causing heavy smoke in the area, pictures and videos from...
You dream it, they make it
HOUSTON — Living Designs Furniture has a special offers for great day viewers through Labor Day. Right now, you can get "up" to 60 percent off in-stock furniture delivered within three days. Or design your perfect piece, with sofas starting at $997, and free delivery on all orders over...
Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation holds back-to-school drive for Houston ISD teachers
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation held a back-to-school drive supporting 1,000 Houston ISD teachers as they head into the new school year. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's HISD back-to-school coverage. The foundation said they held the drive to help...
Silo catches fire near Tomball
Firefighters battled a silo fire in northwest Harris County Tuesday, August 30 near Tomball. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend in the hip, police say
HOUSTON — A man is on the run after walking up to his ex-girlfriend and shooting her in the hip, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened on Elwood Street in southeast Houston near Mason Park around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was riding in...
HPD helicopter makes hard land, damages tail rotor after engine fails, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Houston Police Department helicopter had to make a hard landing when its engine failed Monday at Pearland Regional Airport, police said. This happened around 10 p.m. during training exercises at the airport located on Airfield Lane in Pearland. Police said that is where HPD was running training exercises Monday night.
