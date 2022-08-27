HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.

