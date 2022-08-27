Read full article on original website
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why 100 SMA Is The Key To More Upsides
Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is now facing a strong resistance near the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin started a minor upside correction and climbed above the $20,000 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly...
Bitcoin Faces Trilemma, Can $20,000 Hold BTC Price From Weekly Low?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in recent weeks has had a remarkable bounce and run from its low of $19,000, with many calling for a bull run. BTC’s price soon faced resistance and was rejected from the $25,200 mark as it formed a bearish rising wedge. The price of BTC broke out from the rising wedge, and BTC has struggled to hold off sell-off ahead of its daily (1D), weekly (1W), and monthly (1M) trilemma close. (Data from Binance)
Data Shows: Traders Unconvinced Of Crypto Bounces, Will Shorts See Pain?
After briefly re-testing higher levels, Bitcoin and the crypto market retraced and gave back the gains obtained over yesterday’s trading session. The general sentiment in the market has been negative, with a large majority of participants expecting further losses. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin trades...
TA: Bitcoin Price Dives Below $20K, Why BTC Is Vulnerable To More Losses
Bitcoin started a major decline and traded below $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it recovers above $20,000. Bitcoin started another decline below the $20,200 and $20,000 levels. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple...
Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Binance Coin: Which Will Reign Supreme?
Cryptocurrency is one of the most remarkable digital discoveries of the twenty-first century. The blockchain-based crypto market has improved the quality of life and provided endless opportunities for society. These digital assets could potentially outperform traditional financial institutions by utilising blockchain technology. Binance Coin (BNB) has established itself as a...
Unrivalled Intrest In Uniglo (GLO) Could Make New Millionaires. Bitcoin (BTC) And Uniswap (UNI) Holding Support Zones Perfectly
There are a lot of things that make Uniglo stand out from the rest. For one, the unparalleled interest in Uniglo could make new millionaires. What’s more, Uniglo has a great team, a strong community, and a bright future. Why is there so much interest in Uniglo (GLO)?. For...
Avalanche Price Slips At $30 As AVAX Eyes Key Support
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) slips at $30 against Tether (USDT) as Avalanche (AVAX) eyes key support to hold the price from selling off. AVAX showed great strength rallying to a high of $30 but was rejected as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continued to go lower, affecting the price of AVAX from trending higher. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Funding Rates Drop To 14-Month Low, Short Squeeze In The Making?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum funding rates have now declined to the lowest value in 14 months, something that could pave way for a short squeeze in the market. Ethereum Funding Rates Reach Highly Negative Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH funding rates...
Why Bitcoin Is Oversold As BTC Reclaims Territory North Of $20,000
Bitcoin was able to score some profits over today’s trading session as the market slightly rebounded after a spike in selling pressure. This saw the largest cryptocurrencies trading in the red negatively impacting market sentiment. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,300 with a 1% profit...
Why Ethereum Will Continue to Outperform Bitcoin During September
The crypto market is yet to recover from a spike in selling pressure over the weekend, with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies almost reaching double-digit losses. Bitcoin has been one of the worst performers these past few days and might weaken during September. In the coming weeks, market participants will have...
Litecoin (LTC) Performs Better Than Bitcoin In Last 24 Hours – Upward Motion In The Coming Days?
Litecoin (LTC) has been having a rough time pumping its value since 2022’s big market meltdown. The majority of cryptocurrencies likewise was experiencing the same misery. Since last month, however, the (bear) market has shown indications of resurgence (well, depending on which cryptocurrency article you are reading), allowing LTC to reach $63 by the middle of this month.
Bitcoin aSOPR Rebounds From “1” As Weakness Remains In Market
Data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR has recently been rejected from the neutral level as weakness continues to clutch the market. Bitcoin aSOPR Rebounds From The “1” Mark As Investors Sell The Rally. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the “get my money back” effect strikes the...
Tezos (XTZ) Nurses From Bad Fall In Last 7 Days After Binance Asset Freeze
Recent developments suggest that Tezos and its native coin, XTZ, may have placed itself in a precarious scenario. On August 25, a group of network contributors under the name Baking Bad claimed that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had wrongfully frozen over $1 million in assets. Meanwhile, authors further urged the...
TA: Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,600 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a strong recovery from the $1,425 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is back above $1,500 and might rise further towards the $1,600 resistance. Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,425 zone. The price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Flow Monitoring: Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element. Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork. Coin performance may not attract short-term traders. Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its...
As Uniglo (GLO) Presales Move Forward Binance Coin (BNB) And Avalanche (AVAX) Community Will Bridge Over To Buy
A new Ethereum-based protocol, Uniglo (GLO), has attracted the attention of the Binance Coin (BNB) and Avalanche (AVAX) communities as it moves ahead with its presale. With the current market volatility, the attraction of Uniglo to these communities is evident. And it appears that BNB & AVAX holders will begin bridging funds to partake in the presale.
Solana, Uniswap, and HypaSwap: Three Cryptocurrency Projects to Watch This Bear Market
The cryptocurrency market is in a bear market and is not the only financial market in the current predicament. The bond, forex, and stock market are in similar positions due to global macroeconomic conditions. These conditions have caused a bear market, leading to a slash in the prices of crypto assets. Furthermore, investors have become quite conservative as they move to conserve capital. Additionally, investors may miss the opportunity to buy the dip if they continue in this manner. Therefore, investors are advised to research small cap projects which have the potential to perform well when the market cycle turns. This means that investors could take advantage of a positive turn in token prices.
Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio Is Approaching A “Buy” Signal
On-chain data shows the recent trend in the Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio may suggest the crypto could see a buy signal soon. Bitcoin Stablecoin Supply Ratio RSI 14 Is Near A “Buy” Signal. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whenever the SSR RSI has gone...
Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Falling Below The $20,000 Mark
The crypto market capitalization has just dived below the $1 trillion mark. We’re not surprised, given the recent negative turn of events. Bitcoin itself has plummeted below the $20k mark. Now BTC price is at $20,143. The case is also not better for altcoins. Ethereum, the second colossal crypto,...
