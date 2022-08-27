Read full article on original website
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading
READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
WFMZ-TV Online
St. Luke's plans green space for site of Palmerton Hospital
PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County. The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020. St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
Times News
St. Luke’s breaks ground on Monroe Campus expansion
St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground Tuesday on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. “With the construction of the patient care tower, St. Luke’s is meeting the strong and growing demand for our nationally recognized healthcare services and keeping them close to home,” says Don Seiple, president of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus. “Our investment in growth is fueled by the trust the residents of Monroe County have in our providers. It will also allow us to meet the projected demand for our expert care in the future.”
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces family from home in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
Times News
Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake
A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
visitbuckscounty.com
Dine Outdoors All Year Long in “The Garden” at The Pineville Tavern
I have been going to The Pineville Tavern since I was a teenager. Like many Bucks County locals, it was a staple spot for my family and friends and it was an establishment that never disappointed and always delivered. The addition of their new 80-seat greenhouse labeled as, “The Garden,”...
Welcome back! Kids return to Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton. (PHOTOS)
Monday is the first day of school in the Easton Area School District and many others in the Lehigh Valley. Paxinosa Elementary School welcomed back more than 600 kindergarten-through-fifth graders on Monday morning. Parents hugged their young ones and watched them head for the front door early Monday at 1221 Northampton St. in Easton.
A brief ranking of Great Allentown Fair’s new food offerings, based only on photos
This year’s Great Allentown Fair will, as every other fair in years past, be a destination for foodies — fair food regularly ups the ante with even more outlandish offerings year in and year out. This year, Fair President Daryl G. Urmy is issuing a challenge to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swimming area in Hunterdon County, NJ closed due to poor water quality
A swimming area in New Jersey is closed until further notice. The Round Valley Recreation Area in Hunterdon County is dealing with poor water quality. Officials posted word of the closure on the recreation area's Facebook page. There's no indication when Round Valley will reopen.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading schools welcome students for 1st day of classes
READING, Pa. — The summer break has come to an end for the thousands of public and parochial school students in Reading. Monday was the first day of classes for students and teachers in the Reading School District as well as in the city's Catholic schools. Classes also got...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stuff like this shouldn't happen': Family of Pottstown shooting victim speaks out
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Juanita Rome described her nephew, Dakari Rome, as a fun, loving person who liked to joke. Authorities said the man, 25, was pronounced dead following a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Grant Street in Pottstown, Montgomery County. "Stuff like this shouldn't...
WFMZ-TV Online
New fire truck revealed at the Festival in the Park
WEATHERLY, Pa. -- A new fire truck was paraded into service in Carbon County. The Citizens Fire Company of Weatherly dedicated the new KME truck during the Festival in the Park on Saturday, August 27. The dedication coincided with the 125th anniversary of the fire company. The new truck is...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused of stealing LBTQ+ Pride flags in Hunterdon County, NJ
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a Hunterdon County, New Jersey man stole several LBTQ+ Pride flags over the weekend. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation, two counts of theft of moveable property, and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 women hospitalized with stab wounds over the weekend in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two women were sent to the hospital with stab wounds over the weekend. Officers were sent to a home at the 900 block of Itaska Street at 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the report of two women suffering from stab wounds, according to city police.
