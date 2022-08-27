ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schnecksville, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading

READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Luke's plans green space for site of Palmerton Hospital

PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County. The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020. St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff

EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
EMMAUS, PA
Times News

St. Luke’s breaks ground on Monroe Campus expansion

St. Luke’s University Health Network broke ground Tuesday on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. “With the construction of the patient care tower, St. Luke’s is meeting the strong and growing demand for our nationally recognized healthcare services and keeping them close to home,” says Don Seiple, president of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus. “Our investment in growth is fueled by the trust the residents of Monroe County have in our providers. It will also allow us to meet the projected demand for our expert care in the future.”
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces family from home in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Times News

Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake

A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading schools welcome students for 1st day of classes

READING, Pa. — The summer break has come to an end for the thousands of public and parochial school students in Reading. Monday was the first day of classes for students and teachers in the Reading School District as well as in the city's Catholic schools. Classes also got...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New fire truck revealed at the Festival in the Park

WEATHERLY, Pa. -- A new fire truck was paraded into service in Carbon County. The Citizens Fire Company of Weatherly dedicated the new KME truck during the Festival in the Park on Saturday, August 27. The dedication coincided with the 125th anniversary of the fire company. The new truck is...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused of stealing LBTQ+ Pride flags in Hunterdon County, NJ

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a Hunterdon County, New Jersey man stole several LBTQ+ Pride flags over the weekend. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation, two counts of theft of moveable property, and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

