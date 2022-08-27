Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
New Bourbon Stave Mill Groundbreaking Signals Beginning of $14.6MM Investment in Clarion County
CLARION, Pa. (EYT)— The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at the Clarion County YMCA for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s newest stave mill. The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the new mill’s location on Thompson Road near Corisca in Clarion Township, was moved to the YMCA due to weather.
explore venango
Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
explore venango
Rick’s Racing Roundup: Lots of Big Shows Coming Up in Area as Season Winds Down
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Labor Day means the local racing season is starting to wind down but there are still plenty of big shows coming up in the area to close out the 2022 season. (Pictured above: AJ Flick won in exciting fashion on Sunday and clinched the championship...
explore venango
Shirley L. Kope
Shirley L. Kope, 86, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center where she was able to have all her family close beside her during the final hours of her life. She was born on February 20, 1936 in Franklin, PA to John Blair and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Karen Lee Emings
Karen Lee Emings, 80, of North Apollo, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Washington Twp. She was born on Friday November 28, 1941 in New Bethlehem, Pa. The daughter of the late Williard Demerle and Clara Geraldine Anthony Hayes. Before her retirement, she was...
explore venango
Douglas H. Baine
Douglas H. Baine, age 74, of Shippenville, PA, formerly of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at his home in Shippenville. He was born April 10, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Roland H. and Genevieve (Ash) Baine. On March 30, 1985 at the Shamburg...
explore venango
September Swim Lesson Registration Available at Oil City YMCA
OIL CITY, Pa. – Registration for September Swim Lessons is now available at the Oil City YMCA. Group Swim Lessons are held monthly for ages six months to 18 years. Register by the first day of each month. Pricing is included on the registration form. ME & MY SHADOW—Infant...
explore venango
Patrick Oliver Baker
Patrick Oliver Baker, age 72, of Knox, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 28, 2022. He was born in Aliquippa, Pa on January 3, 1950 to the late James and Anna (Harrison) Baker. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
SPONSORED: Don’t Get Left in the Dark; Get Your Kohler Generator at Tionesta Builder’s Supply.
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply keeps a full line of Kohler Generators in stock so you don’t have to be left in the dark!. Keep your power on even when the power is out. Pick up a Kohler Generator at Tionesta Builders Supply and never lose power again.
explore venango
Clarion Dunkin’ Will Open on September 12
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The area’s first Dunkin’ will be opening soon in Clarion. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The popular coffee shop chain will open at 639 Main Street on Monday, September 12, according to Mike Zappone, Construction and Property Manager for Pittsburgh-based Heartland Restaurant Group.
explore venango
Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary
Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary, 83, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 30, 1939 in Elk City; daughter of the late Alvin “Dutch” and Mabel Exley Emrick. Theatis was a graduate of Keystone...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Ronald John (Ron) Hoag
Ronald John (Ron) Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, following a short illness. Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved...
explore venango
Police Find Over a Dozen Animals Covered in Feces in ‘Deplorable Conditions’ at Area Residence
SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a search warrant in which over a dozen animals were found covered in feces and in poor health at an area residence. According to Butler-based State Police, troopers executed a search warrant around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Parmesan Burgers
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Parmesan Burgers – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. A restaurant-quality burger that’s topped with marinara and loaded with cheese!. Ingredients. 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided. 1 small onion, finely chopped. 2 garlic cloves, minced. 3/4 cup marinara sauce, divided.
explore venango
Wanted Oil City Woman, Friend Arrested for Trespassing at Condemned House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A wanted Oil City woman and a second female are facing felony charges after police found them inside a condemned house on Hone Avenue. According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Lowrey’s office, the incident happened on August 26 around 5:00 p.m. when Oil City Police went to a condemned residence at 300 Hone Avenue to assist a constable with serving a warrant on 33-year-old Bailey R. Gifford of Oil City.
explore venango
Tina M. Lorenz
Tina M. Lorenz, 65, of Lincolnton, North Carolina and formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Born on October 24, 1956, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Harold Gale and Margie Annie Louise (Womeldorf) Smeltzer. Tina worked...
explore venango
Man Steals Car in Tionesta Area, Crashes It
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man is in hot water after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it in the Lucinda area. Marienville-based State Police said a 55-year-old Tionesta man told investigators he went to bed around midnight on August 28 and woke up later that morning to discover his vehicle had been stolen.
explore venango
Fred Allen Bigley Jr.
It is with great sorrow we say “till we meet again” to Fred Allen Bigley Jr., or as many knew him “Jar”, a nickname given to him by childhood friends. Born October 5, 1974 in Oil City to Fred Allen Bigley Sr. And Deborah J. Morris Bigley.
Comments / 0