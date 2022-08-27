Read full article on original website
NHL
Officiating could provide path to NHL for sons of Stanley Cup champions
BUFFALO -- Growing up in an NHL family, the desire to make it to the League often can be a strong pull. For several at this year's NHL Exposure Combine, they're working towards realizing that dream, but as an on-ice official. The combine, held annually at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo,...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Gagner, Klingberg, Patrick Kane
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is one player who was with the team last season that still needs to sign, but there are at least four or five names of players who have been linked to the Oilers in some capacity. The player who is already in town will get signed. That said, of the other players who have been playing for other teams and are now being linked to Edmonton, only a handful of them feel like potentially viable options.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
After finishing the 2021-22 season with eight wins in their final 12 games and a record of 32-15-10 under new coach Bruce Boudreau, the Vancouver Canucks enter 2022-23 with a lot of hope and optimism. With him back behind the bench, they hope to continue that run of success and make the playoffs for the first time since the Edmonton Bubble back in 2020.
Yardbarker
Matthew Tkachuk’s Place in Panthers Lineup
Last month, the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames shook up the hockey world by announcing what was most likely the biggest trade of the offseason. The Flames sent forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, along with a conditional fourth-round selection in 2023, in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2025. Immediately following the trade, he signed a massive eight-year extension worth $9.5 million a year. He easily keeps this team as a playoff contender and extended their Cup window, but the question is where can he be slotted into the lineup?
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Panthers, Oilers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks. Is this their move to solve a goaltending issue they said they didn’t have? Joe Thornton has said goodbye to the Florida Panthers. What will be his next move?. Are...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: William Nylander, Skilled But Polarizing
This is our fourth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting and shared his good fortune, as well as the team’s, to find a place on the first line. Today, we’ll look at William Nylander.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: John Tavares, Aging & Holding His Own
This is our fifth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Goalie Tandem Is Biggest Risk of Kyle Dubas’ Tenure
For the second year in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed into another season with turnover to some extent between the pipes. Last season, the story was Jack Campbell taking over starting duties as Frederik Andersen signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Now, with Campbell signing a new deal of his own with the Edmonton Oilers, the Maple Leafs are set to begin the 2022-23 season with a tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, two goaltenders who are brand new to the organization.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Could Surpass Harsh Expectations Next Season
The expectations for the Chicago Blackhawks going into the 2022-23 season were not high, to begin with. Last season, they finished the season with 68 points, the lowest the team had fared since the 2005-06 season when they mustered 65 points. The point totals combined with the fact that they have missed the playoffs in five straight seasons showed there is no easy fix to get them back to contention.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways the Oilers Can Sign McLeod & Fit His Cap Hit on Roster
After a busy offseason, the Edmonton Oilers have only one unsigned player remaining. Fortunately, Ryan McLeod is a restricted free agent, and it would be smart for him to sign a deal before training camp opens in less than a month. The young centerman is entering his second season after a successful but underrated rookie season (from “Ryan McLeod is Edmonton Oilers’ new poster boy for developing from within”, Edmonton Journal, 7/31/22).
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Coyne Schofield, Kane, DeBrincat
There may seem to be little in the way of exciting headlines to share centred around the Chicago Blackhawks at this point in the offseason, but it’s all in where you allow yourself to look. As the team makes the necessary adjustments in advance of next season — both...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets’ Hot Takes for 2022-23 Season
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a preseason game less than a month from now. With that said, it’s time to start setting up what to expect in the new season. Today, we will start out with something hot. Now that we have a clearer picture of what the Blue Jackets could look like when they hit the ice, it’s time to share our first impressions of what we could see. It’s three hot takes for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ 5 Most Disappointing Losses of 2021-22
The Winnipeg Jets came into last season pegged by many as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, but continuously underachieved during the campaign, finishing sixth in the Central Division and well out of the playoffs. The Jets’ complacency, inconsistency, and recurring foibles were frustrating to watch on many nights and led...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Blue Jackets in Patrick Kane Trade
Last week, Sportsnet analyst Nick Alberga jokingly tweeted that he couldn’t wait for Patrick Kane to be traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Immediately after, he reported that someone “in the know” contacted him, saying that the Blue Jackets are “a legitimate team to watch” if the Blackhawks do shop Kane. Although this should be taken with a grain of salt, what if they are interested in acquiring the veteran winger?
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Drafted the Best Defenceman in 2018 With Quinn Hughes
On Sunday, NHL Network released its picks for the top-20 defencemen in the NHL going into the 2022-23 season. Guess what? Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes was on it – ranked 12th ahead of Brent Burns, Alex Pietrangelo, Rasmus Dahlin, Drew Doughty, Zach Werenski, Shea Theodore, Morgan Rielly and Jaccob Slavin. Finally, after being a standout in Vancouver ever since he was drafted, he’s getting some recognition as a top-flight defenceman in the NHL from writers and analysts that are not based in the Western Conference.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 5 Worst Contracts of 2022-23
The Edmonton Oilers generally don’t have horrible contracts. There are a few overpaid players and some that need to prove their worth after a lacklustre season, but overall, general manager Ken Holland has done a solid job of assembling a contender. It was tougher to come up with this...
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets’ Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
There have been a number of interesting stories for WInnipeg Jets fans to follow this offseason. There are several more that will draw everyone’s eyes at the beginning of and throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Here are three of the big ones. How The New Coaching Staff Fares. The Jets...
The Hockey Writers
Flames: 3 Potential Trade Partners for Oliver Kylington
As we all know by now, the Calgary Flames have too many defensemen. It isn’t a bad problem to have, as it gives them plenty of options in terms of trades as well as plenty of depth on what is arguably the league’s most underrated backend. Most believe...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU OPENS UP ABOUT SURPRISING NATURE OF TRADE TO CALGARY
The trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida shocked the hockey world. At the time, rumors were swirling around the then-Flame and no one knew where he was heading. The instant the trade was reported, the hockey world's collective jaw went through the floor. By the sound of it, Jonathan Huberdeau's reaction wasn't too dissimilar.
The Hockey Writers
3 Mistakes Blackhawks GM Davidson Made During 2022 Offseason
The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the busiest teams in the league this offseason. This was to be expected, as general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson announced the team’s plans to rebuild. When looking at his moves this summer, it’s clear that he has made some notable mistakes along the way. Let’s take a look at a handful and why they already appear to be bad moves.
