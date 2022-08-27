ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive.com

5 things to know about Hope College football in 2022

Hope College returns 10 starters on offense from a team that went 8-2 last season, and its defense features a preseason All-American. Those are two strong reasons are why the Flying Dutchmen are so optimistic about the 2022 season, which kicks off 1 p.m. Saturday at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium in Holland against Aurora.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Newaygo basketball standout Jaxi Long signs with Cornerstone University

Former Newaygo All-State guard Jaxi Long is staying close to home as she continues her basketball career at the collegiate level and she’ll have a familiar face in the locker room throughout the process. Long officially signed with the Cornerstone University women’s basketball program and head coach Jessica Yonkers...
NEWAYGO, MI
MLive.com

See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022

Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon students excited, ‘ready to learn’ on first day of school

MUSKEGON, MI – Makailynn Ezell was full of nerves, but ready to go for the first day of sixth grade as she arrived at Muskegon Middle School on Monday morning. Ezell, 11, is looking forward to taking new classes and meeting new people as a brand-new middle schooler this year, she told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle as she arrived to school for the first day Monday, Aug. 29.
MUSKEGON, MI
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

‘We have stability’: How Tom Izzo landed a top recruiting class amid college hoops chaos

GRAND RAPIDS – College basketball keeps changing, but Tom Izzo hopes he can keep his program near the top of the sport by offering stability in the face of chaos around him. That was the approach, the Hall of Fame Michigan State coach said, when he assembled one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in the program’s history over this past summer.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame Night brings home blasts from past, burnouts, more

MARNE – Memories were made and remembered Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway. The track hosted Hall of Fame Night, and Steve Needles won the main event, capturing the 60-lap Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Model George Keen Memorial feature. Meanwhile, Ryan Holtzlander and Korey Ensing won 20-lap Sportsman features, and Case Roelofs and Chase Roelofs earned checkered flags in the 15-lap 4-Cylinder mains.
BERLIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022

As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
KALAMAZOO, MI

