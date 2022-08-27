Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Football Player of the Week 1
High school football returned last week across Michigan, and so has MLive’s Football Player of the Week Poll.
MLive.com
5 things to know about Hope College football in 2022
Hope College returns 10 starters on offense from a team that went 8-2 last season, and its defense features a preseason All-American. Those are two strong reasons are why the Flying Dutchmen are so optimistic about the 2022 season, which kicks off 1 p.m. Saturday at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium in Holland against Aurora.
High School Football: Week one continues Saturday
Union faced off against Ottawa Hills and Cedar Springs traveled to Detroit to take on River Rouge. Week two begins next Thursday
MLive.com
Newaygo basketball standout Jaxi Long signs with Cornerstone University
Former Newaygo All-State guard Jaxi Long is staying close to home as she continues her basketball career at the collegiate level and she’ll have a familiar face in the locker room throughout the process. Long officially signed with the Cornerstone University women’s basketball program and head coach Jessica Yonkers...
MLive.com
John Glenn football launches synthetic turf era with $1.9 million stadium project
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – It’s the same playing surface as Notre Dame Stadium. Crafted by the same crew that turfed the Big House. This is the new John Glenn football field. And the Bobcats are feeling like they have something big, something special and something wondrous right in their backyard.
MLive.com
See first Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022
Michigan’s high school volleyball season is underway, and at this point in the year, every team is in contention for conference titles. But the state’s best squads have Battle Creek on their radar, where Kellogg Arena will host the final four and championship contests for the 16th consecutive year.
WMU at a crossroads: It’s tough times for colleges but Western Michigan leaders say they have a plan
KALAMAZOO, MI — It’s been a difficult few years at Western Michigan University. The pandemic exacerbated enrollment declines, with WMU’s headcount dropping below 20,000 for the first time in decades.
MLive.com
Michigan State a three-touchdown favorite for opener vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING -- Michigan State begins the first game week of the 2022 season favored by more than three touchdowns against an in-state foe. The Spartans are 21.5-point favorites over Western Michigan as of Sunday evening, per VegasInsider. The two teams play on Friday night in East Lansing. Since the...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
Muskegon students excited, ‘ready to learn’ on first day of school
MUSKEGON, MI – Makailynn Ezell was full of nerves, but ready to go for the first day of sixth grade as she arrived at Muskegon Middle School on Monday morning. Ezell, 11, is looking forward to taking new classes and meeting new people as a brand-new middle schooler this year, she told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle as she arrived to school for the first day Monday, Aug. 29.
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
MLive.com
‘We have stability’: How Tom Izzo landed a top recruiting class amid college hoops chaos
GRAND RAPIDS – College basketball keeps changing, but Tom Izzo hopes he can keep his program near the top of the sport by offering stability in the face of chaos around him. That was the approach, the Hall of Fame Michigan State coach said, when he assembled one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in the program’s history over this past summer.
franchising.com
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Opens New Restaurant in Byron Center, Michigan
August 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // BYRON CENTER, MI - The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® recently opened a new location at 8233 Byron Center Ave SW. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is part of the United Franchise Group™ affiliated family of franchise brands and consultants. The Great Greek...
‘A long journey’ to Harbor 31: $120M project breaks ground in Muskegon
Construction is about to officially begin on a $120 million redevelopment along Muskegon Lake.
MLive.com
Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame Night brings home blasts from past, burnouts, more
MARNE – Memories were made and remembered Saturday night at the Berlin Raceway. The track hosted Hall of Fame Night, and Steve Needles won the main event, capturing the 60-lap Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Model George Keen Memorial feature. Meanwhile, Ryan Holtzlander and Korey Ensing won 20-lap Sportsman features, and Case Roelofs and Chase Roelofs earned checkered flags in the 15-lap 4-Cylinder mains.
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Pick which Muskegon-area Week 2 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
Muskegon Catholic Central football defeats North Muskegon 24-22 The only thing better than the opening week of the Michigan high school football season is the fact that we have eight more weeks of regular-season action still left on the docket. MLive photographers will be headed out for another full slate...
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022
As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
