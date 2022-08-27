ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not-so-funny bone: Giles Brandreth praises ‘ace’ NHS staff after breaking arm

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has hailed the “care, skill and kindness” of NHS workers after he broke a bone in his arm on a visit to Scotland.

The former MP, who is now a writer and reporter on BBC’s The One Show, took a tumble while in Fife , and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

He later tweeted about the experience, telling his 178,000-plus followers: “Don’t break your humerus: it’s not funny! It’s a pain: literally.”

He added: “If you’re going to take a tumble on the pavement as I did last night, do it in Fife where there are ace people like Lynne & Emma & Malcolm ready to come to the rescue with care, skill & kindness. Just the best!”

Brandreth was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy , where he posted a picture of himself with medical staff member Mark Johnston.

The broadcaster, who could be seen with his arm in a sling, tweeted his thanks to health workers at the hospital, as well as the paramedics.

He wrote: “The care & kindness of the paramedics & team at the Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy has been beyond praise. Thank you so much!”

