Newark gears up for Sunday's MTV Music Awards

MTV's highly-anticipated Video Music Awards are Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, and News 12's Kimberly Kravitz was on the scene previewing the star-studded event.

Some of the all-stars in Newark this weekend include the thousands of workers, including security, production assistants, crowd handlers, vendors, and staff making the event possible.

Drivers should expect road closures around the Prudential Center. The city is hoping the show and more than 15,000 expected visitors will have a positive impact on local businesses.

“It's great for the City of Newark and the state of New Jersey,” said Sean Saadeh, executive vice president of entertainment at Prudential Center. “[Paramount] saw such great value in coming to the city of Newark and we really opened the gates to them and allow them to do what they do best, which is be creative and bring amazing content. We're really excited to have them back.”

The VMAs made their New Jersey debut back in 2019. The show begins Sunday night at 8 p.m. at the Prudential Center, and News 12 will cover and recap all of the action with John Bathke and Carissa Lawson.