ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Newark gears up for Sunday's MTV Music Awards

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmtD9_0hXigAHx00

MTV's highly-anticipated Video Music Awards are Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, and News 12's Kimberly Kravitz was on the scene previewing the star-studded event.

Some of the all-stars in Newark this weekend include the thousands of workers, including security, production assistants, crowd handlers, vendors, and staff making the event possible.

Drivers should expect road closures around the Prudential Center. The city is hoping the show and more than 15,000 expected visitors will have a positive impact on local businesses.

“It's great for the City of Newark and the state of New Jersey,” said Sean Saadeh, executive vice president of entertainment at Prudential Center. “[Paramount] saw such great value in coming to the city of Newark and we really opened the gates to them and allow them to do what they do best, which is be creative and bring amazing content. We're really excited to have them back.”

The VMAs made their New Jersey debut back in 2019. The show begins Sunday night at 8 p.m. at the Prudential Center, and News 12 will cover and recap all of the action with John Bathke and Carissa Lawson.

Comments / 10

Related
danceinforma.us

Dance on the Lawn: Montclair’s Dance Festival Returns for its Ninth Year

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s free outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. Live performances will include Nai-Ni Chen and Company, Maxine Steinman & Dancers, Abdel R. Salaam’s Forces of Nature, Sharron Miller’s Academy for the Performing Arts and more. Also included in this year’s program will be an original work by William Ervin, winner of Dance on the Lawn’s 2022 “Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer” award.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Prudential Center#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#New Jersey#Mtv#Mtv Music Awards
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University to host second Jazz & Roots Music Festival

UNION, NJ — Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second Jazz & Roots Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus, 215 North Ave. in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets to settle in, and to bring picnics or enjoy the food trucks.
HILLSIDE, NJ
njarts.net

Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark

Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
NEWARK, NJ
jazztimes.com

2022 TD James Moody Jazz Festival Announces Lineup

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), based in Newark, has announced the lineup for the TD James Moody Jazz Festival, named for the legendary saxophonist who although born in Savannah, Ga. was raised in that city. The festival, held Nov. 8-20 features a series of jazz-focused concerts and special events that also include dance, spoken word, hip-hop and film.
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter

A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors. Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Haus25 in Jersey City has a Karaoke Studio, Bowling Alley + Resort-Style Pool

Finding a home in Hoboken + Jersey City can feel like a huge undertaking, which is why we’re sharing the inside scoop on one of Jersey City’s newest high-rise buildings before it’s fully leased. The two-bedroom apartments at Haus25, located at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City, provide the perfect living space with multiple coworking locations within the building. Keep reading to learn more about the building and its 30,000 square feet of outdoor amenities at Haus25.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
boozyburbs.com

Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger

Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
FORT LEE, NJ
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy