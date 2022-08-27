ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaime Winstone becomes Peggy Mitchell in first clip of EastEnders flashback

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUr7v_0hXifi4K00

The first clip of Jaime Winstone as Peggy Mitchell in Eastenders has been released ready for September, when viewers will be transported back in time to the winter of 1979.

In a 'flashback' episode of the soap, the rocky past of the Mitchell family will be exposed, including Peggy's unseen husband, Eric.

Winstone is taking on the role following Dame Barbara Windsor 's passing.

“It’s been such an honour to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first time, and into Barbara’s shoes for the second time," she said.

