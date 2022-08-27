ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sightlines

At the Blanton, ‘Painted Cloth’ presents more than the sumptuous clothes of Colonial Latin America

Four years in the making “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America” is a lavishly packaged gift at the Blanton Museum of Art. A sense of the drama and spectacle of Colonial Latin American fashion is just beyond a pair of velvet curtains at the exhibition’s entrance. Passing through, avails more than pretty clothes. Woven throughout the exhibition are conceptual threads highlighting aspects of identity, such as race, religion, social standing, and gender.
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Spirituality opens doors at Everyday Zen

Walking into Everyday Zen in downtown San Marcos, customers are greeted by a peaceful aura of candles, colorful crystals, books on spirituality and an aroma of essential oils. Finding products for peace and meditation has become easier for San Marcos with the opening of Everyday Zen. The items in the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Love in the hill country

The Texas Hill Country was the perfect setting for Ben Proler and Shayna Goldblatt’s wedding. After an evening of toasts at the Mandola Winery in Dripping Springs, the couple exchanged vows at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. Proud parents Cooky and David Goldblatt and Maureen and Jody Proler escorted the couple down the aisle to a chuppah, handmade by the groom’s aunt Becky Proler. Rabbi Dan Goldblatt (the bride’s uncle), Rabbi Oren Hayon, and Rabbi Gail Swedroe led the ceremony. After a honeymoon in France, the couple will make their home in Houston where Shayna is an appellate associate at Yetter Coleman LLP and Ben manages sustainable low-carbon fuel partnerships for Shell and serves as a lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dickens, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin loses advocate for the environment and people

Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

The 20 People You Always Meet at ACL Fest

Every October, Austin City Limits Music Festival brings together 450,000 people from all over the country for two magical weekends in a row. These music fans flock to Zilker Park mainly to dress up, take selfies, do drugs, and scream. Yet beyond the opportunity to see more than 130 bands in one setting, half the fun of this annual tradition is in gawking at the other attendees. That’s especially true of this pack of colorful characters, who you’re bound to run into this ACL.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Kleon
Person
Lidia Yuknavitch
nomadlawyer.org

Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.

Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
AUSTIN, TX
msn.com

Texas’ best frozen cocktail isn’t a margarita. It’s a tiki-inspired drink, Tasting Table says

Forget the frozen margarita, Texas, because the Lone Star State’s best frozen cocktail is the Tiki-inspired Aku Aku served in a pineapple, according to Tasting Table. In a story published this week, the food website boldly declared that the closest place to find the “best” frozen margarita, a drink popular in Texas, is Oklahoma. Other tasty margaritas can be found in Michigan and New Jersey.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illustrations#Illustrator#Plagues#Plagues Pearls#University Of Texas Press#The English Department#The University Of Texas
travelnoire.com

20 Black-Owned Clothing And Accessories Companies In Austin

Visiting a new city always calls for some shopping. A pair of shoes or jeans. Maybe some earrings for a friend back home. These are the places to shop when traveling to the south. And, if you live in Austin, don’t wait, now’s the time to visit these Black-owned clothing and accessories companies.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Thrillist

8 Totally Free Things to Do in Austin This Fall

So much of American hangout culture is based around spending money. Want to catch up with a friend? Buy a drink. Going on a date? Split the bill for dinner or pay for a movie. While that’s fine and all, it’s still sometimes nice to be able to spend time with the people you care about without the expectation of burning through some cash. Fortunately, there are plenty of free parks, venues, and activities in Austin that you can plan a day around. Whether you’re an outdoors type or insist on hitting up locations with AC, here are some of our favorite free things to do in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

The Herb Bar is an Old Austin Mainstay with Natural Remedies for What Ails You

New owner Megen Mundy fosters a sense of local community, while offering herbs, tinctures, incense and more. Blink and the skyline changes before your eyes. Austin’s only constant is the constant change that sees the city continue to push closer to the sky, densify and see old institutions make way for new businesses.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

Austin, TX
74
Followers
435
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

 https://sightlinesmag.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy