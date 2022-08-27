Read full article on original website
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
At the Blanton, ‘Painted Cloth’ presents more than the sumptuous clothes of Colonial Latin America
Four years in the making “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America” is a lavishly packaged gift at the Blanton Museum of Art. A sense of the drama and spectacle of Colonial Latin American fashion is just beyond a pair of velvet curtains at the exhibition’s entrance. Passing through, avails more than pretty clothes. Woven throughout the exhibition are conceptual threads highlighting aspects of identity, such as race, religion, social standing, and gender.
universitystar.com
Spirituality opens doors at Everyday Zen
Walking into Everyday Zen in downtown San Marcos, customers are greeted by a peaceful aura of candles, colorful crystals, books on spirituality and an aroma of essential oils. Finding products for peace and meditation has become easier for San Marcos with the opening of Everyday Zen. The items in the...
A World Record for That? 3 Texas Feats You Must See to Believe
Austin, Texas isn't just the state capital - it's also where some very unique world records have been documented. Sometimes, you have to be the first to create a category before a record can be set. Let's start with one of the most recent Guinness World Record holders. Most Lanyards...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Love in the hill country
The Texas Hill Country was the perfect setting for Ben Proler and Shayna Goldblatt’s wedding. After an evening of toasts at the Mandola Winery in Dripping Springs, the couple exchanged vows at Congregation Agudas Achim in Austin. Proud parents Cooky and David Goldblatt and Maureen and Jody Proler escorted the couple down the aisle to a chuppah, handmade by the groom’s aunt Becky Proler. Rabbi Dan Goldblatt (the bride’s uncle), Rabbi Oren Hayon, and Rabbi Gail Swedroe led the ceremony. After a honeymoon in France, the couple will make their home in Houston where Shayna is an appellate associate at Yetter Coleman LLP and Ben manages sustainable low-carbon fuel partnerships for Shell and serves as a lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve.
Austin loses advocate for the environment and people
Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas
El Arroyo could be coming to a city near you!
austinmonthly.com
The 20 People You Always Meet at ACL Fest
Every October, Austin City Limits Music Festival brings together 450,000 people from all over the country for two magical weekends in a row. These music fans flock to Zilker Park mainly to dress up, take selfies, do drugs, and scream. Yet beyond the opportunity to see more than 130 bands in one setting, half the fun of this annual tradition is in gawking at the other attendees. That’s especially true of this pack of colorful characters, who you’re bound to run into this ACL.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
nomadlawyer.org
Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.
Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
New list of ‘best value’ colleges released: Is your alma mater on it?
As the cost of higher education rises, it may be even more important to you to know you're getting your money's worth.
msn.com
Texas’ best frozen cocktail isn’t a margarita. It’s a tiki-inspired drink, Tasting Table says
Forget the frozen margarita, Texas, because the Lone Star State’s best frozen cocktail is the Tiki-inspired Aku Aku served in a pineapple, according to Tasting Table. In a story published this week, the food website boldly declared that the closest place to find the “best” frozen margarita, a drink popular in Texas, is Oklahoma. Other tasty margaritas can be found in Michigan and New Jersey.
travelnoire.com
20 Black-Owned Clothing And Accessories Companies In Austin
Visiting a new city always calls for some shopping. A pair of shoes or jeans. Maybe some earrings for a friend back home. These are the places to shop when traveling to the south. And, if you live in Austin, don’t wait, now’s the time to visit these Black-owned clothing and accessories companies.
This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
Pawhuska Journal
Less groundwater, more demand: Can Texas quench its thirst?
Leaving a mess of sludge, a nearly 900-foot hole in the ground and a bill north of $40,000, the groundwater well Mike Heck drilled on his property in Williamson County this month did not come with a guarantee. But after the pump he relied on for more than a decade...
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful cave
Austin's slogan is "keep it weird," and the Bloomhouse may just be the weirdest, and coolest, short-term rental on the market today. With its arresting curvy lines and design straight out of The Jetsons TV show, staying at The Bloomhouse is a unique experience.
Thrillist
8 Totally Free Things to Do in Austin This Fall
So much of American hangout culture is based around spending money. Want to catch up with a friend? Buy a drink. Going on a date? Split the bill for dinner or pay for a movie. While that’s fine and all, it’s still sometimes nice to be able to spend time with the people you care about without the expectation of burning through some cash. Fortunately, there are plenty of free parks, venues, and activities in Austin that you can plan a day around. Whether you’re an outdoors type or insist on hitting up locations with AC, here are some of our favorite free things to do in Austin.
tribeza.com
The Herb Bar is an Old Austin Mainstay with Natural Remedies for What Ails You
New owner Megen Mundy fosters a sense of local community, while offering herbs, tinctures, incense and more. Blink and the skyline changes before your eyes. Austin’s only constant is the constant change that sees the city continue to push closer to the sky, densify and see old institutions make way for new businesses.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give out free cakes Sept. 1 to celebrate 25th anniversary
There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes located near Rollingwood off of Bee Caves Road. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to the first 250 guests to each of its bakeries Sept. 1. Bakeries nationwide will give out more than...
