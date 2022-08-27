Read full article on original website
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Rumored to Eliminate [SPOILER] After a One-on-One
Gabby Windey allegedly sends one of her leading men home after an upcoming one-on-one. Here are 'The Bachelorette' spoilers fans should know.
General Hospital's Katelyn MacMullen Reveals The Secret Behind Her Walking Dead Collapse
"General Hospital's" Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is having one of the worst years imaginable. Besides the never-ending eternal battle for Little Wiley, Willow also suffered a tragic loss. Her mother, Harmony Miller, (Inga Cadranel) passed away after being struck by Sasha Gilmore's (Sofia Mattsson) vehicle (via Soap Opera Network). Much of Willow's tenure in Port Charles has featured unimaginable pain, with the lone exception being her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and their son, Wiley. However, for the first time in a long time, things were looking up for Willow. It appeared as if the light at the end of a torturous tunnel was finally flickering through when she learned she was pregnant (via Showbiz CheatSheet).
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes
Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Mishael Morgan's status with the show after rumors circulate she's leaving again.
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
The Real Reason Kassie DePaiva Left Days Of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives" viewers were first introduced to Eve Donovan back in 1987 — at the time, the character was played by actress Charlotte Ross (via Soap Central). Eve came to Salem as a troublemaking girl who suffered some trauma in her life. Sadly, Eve strayed down a dark path and became a prostitute working for Nick Corelli. Eventually, Kimberly Brady found Eve and offered her a job babysitting her son, Andrew. Shockingly, it was discovered that Eve was the biological daughter of Kimberly's husband, Shane Donovan. Eve eventually came to believe that Kimberly was the reason her parents' marriage broke up and began to cause problems for the couple (per Soap Central).
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roof
Christian Jules LeBlanc is a soap icon for his 30-year role as Michael Baldwin on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. The actor is currently starring in the Off-Broadway production of the Tennessee Williams play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof that opened in July at The Theater at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street) in New York.
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
Who Fathered Donna Logan's Son On The Bold And The Beautiful?
In 2008, actor Texas Battle began portraying the role of Marcus Walton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The young man surprised Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at Storm Logan's funeral by dressing up as a cater waiter and presenting her with a birth certificate that stated she was his mother (via Soap Central). A shocked Donna admitted that she had given him up for adoption as a teenager, and the two began to form a relationship.
Days Of Our Lives' Martha Madison Reveals Why She's Reveling In Belle And Shawn's Split
According to Moms, soap operas continue to thrive decade after decade because they offer escapism, an almost voyeuristic look into other people's lives, and can also help increase familial bonds when families watch them together — especially from generation to generation. Because the problems on soaps can be so over-the-top, it can sometimes make viewers' real-life problems seem miniscule in comparison.
‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury
Kyle Capener asks Alyssa Snider a tough question about staying in the 'Big Brother 24' house or going to jury.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
Days Of Our Lives Favorite Sal Stowers Has A Surprising New Career
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.
