PHOTOS: HHS football at Orchard Farm
The Houston High School football team played in the 2022 season-opener last Friday night at Orchard Farm. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
GROWING STRONG: Houston cross country teams prepare to run
Ever since it was re-booted four years ago, the Houston cross country program has been growing. This year under second-year head coach Justin Brown, the high school varsity squads have enough depth to produce team scores (which require five runners in a given race), with seven boys and five girls.
Simmons Bank donates for STARS Foundation production in Houston
Simmons Bank-Cabool recently presented the STARS Foundation a $500 donation to assist with expenses associated with their upcoming October production: Disney’s Lion King. Six performances will be held at Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston during the month. The foundation, founded in 2010, encompasses six counties and fosters individual growth by offering music, dance, theater, art and languages to its students.
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Football Tigers post decisive victory in opener
On the strength of a prolific running game and numerous timely plays on defense and special teams, the Houston High School football team cruised to a 49-8 win in the 2022 season-opener Friday at Orchard Farm (near St. Charles). After Houston came up empty on a time-consuming 14-play drive to...
Firemen called to North Hamrick in Houston
A fire call at about 10 a.m. Tuesday sent the City of Houston Fire Department to North Hamrick Avenue. The caller believed a fire was in the fireplace in the 300 block of Hamrick.
State awards license bureau for Houston
The Missouri Department of Revenue awarded a Houston License Office on Aug. 19. Ken Struemph, director of the motor vehicle and driver licensing division, said Stetson Stevens was named the contract manager. A county employee, Stevens previously worked at the Licking license office for several years before it closed. With...
Woman wins $50,000 prize from scratchers ticket in St. Clair
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – A lucky lottery player recently purchased a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket in St. Clair and won $50,000. The ticket was bought at Good Time Market in the 1200 block of Gravois Road in St. Clair. The player explained she thought she scratched off the wrong prize at first, before realizing she actually won.
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE
(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
Missouri school districts with four-day week increases
New figures show 141 school districts in Missouri are locked into a four-day week this school year. The reasons are varied, ranging from budget constraints to a desire to attract and retain teachers. In Missouri, 2010 was the first year a district switched to four-day weeks, and the numbers have...
EDWARD FRANKLIN ATKISSON
Edward Franklin Atkisson, son of Herbert Bazel Atkisson and Helen Louise (Perkins) Atkisson, was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Texas County. He passed away on August 26, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Angela; granddaughter, Alisha; brothers,...
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
RUSSELL AMBUS SISCO II
Russell Ambus Sisco II, age 48, son of Marvin and Nancy Sisco, was born on Feb. 15, 1974, in Columbia, Mo. He passed away on August 24, 2022, in Columbia, MO at University Hospital. Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nancy Sisco; and birth father, Russell...
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week.
ILLINOIS HARVEST HAULING PERMITS
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Harvest Permits will be available September 1st through December 31st, starting this coming Thursday. The permits allows trucks hauling ag commodities to exceed their gross, axle, and registered weights by up to 10%. While a route authorization must be carried along with the state permit, the authorization prescribes the route of travel and ensures there are no weight limit postings along that route. To obtain a permit, the haulers must apply to each road jurisdiction on whose routes they plan to travel. For state routes, the permit is only available online from IDOT. Go to webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
News from the Houston School District
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The start of school Aug. 22 gave Houston students the opportunity to sign up for various extracurricular activities on campus. On Friday, high school clubs and organizations made presentations and students joined for the school...
Strong, damaging winds 80 mph or higher are possible with this storm …Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Will, Kankakee counties in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Jasper, and Lake counties in northwest Indiana through 2:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 117 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 117 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR PEOTONE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BEECHER, PEOTONE, GRANT PARK, AND LOWELL. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, SCHERERVILLE, CROWN POINT, PARK FOREST, CEDAR LAKE, STEGER, LOWELL, MANTENO, PEOTONE, DEMOTTE, HEBRON, MOMENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, ST. JOHN, CRETE, UNIVERSITY PARK, LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, MONEE AND WINFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 319 AND 337. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 227 AND 252. THIS INCLUDES... GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH TORNADO LIKE WIND SPEEDS EXPECTED. MOBILE HOMES AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE AND MAY BE OVERTURNED. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IT IS BEST TO MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. && LAT...LON 4122 8796 4147 8786 4146 8704 4107 8708 TIME...MOT...LOC 1817Z 275DEG 49KT 4137 8785 TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH $$ FRIEDLEIN.
Fact or Folklore? 5 Ways Nature Predicts Winter Weather in Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Recently the Tri-State School Closings & Weather Facebook group shared some photos of wooly worms. That spurred the conversation about what type of winter are we in for here in the Tri-State. After doing some research, I found out that it's not just our fuzzy woolly bear worms that have...
