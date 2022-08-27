ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

James Gunn Keeps a List of Actors He’ll Never Work with: ‘Life’s Too Short’

James Gunn wants to stay a galaxy away from certain A-list actors. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director revealed during a Twitter Q&A that he has no problem recasting “assholes” and keeps a “long list” of stars he will never work with. “If it’s their temperament & it’s serious, I’ll immediately recast,” Gunn tweeted. “Life’s too short for assholes. Same if they’re repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list & otherwise, I’ll never work with for these reasons.” Gunn continued, “But if it’s performance related, & they’re putting their all into it, I’ll do...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Did Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’s plot just leak three years early?

We’ve been waiting since Avengers: Endgame for Marvel to announce Avengers 5. Comic-Con 2022 finally delivered the news, with Marvel announcing both Avengers 5 and 6 and revealing their titles. With that in mind, we have the first plot details for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. We’ll tell you that...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy