Emporia, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Late goal costs Emporia State soccer in Texas

A goal with less than six minutes left in the match gave St. Edward's a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Emporia State in soccer action on Sunday in Austin, Texas. The Hornets got on the board first when Hannah Woolery scored in the 18th minute. The Hilltoppers answered in the 27th minute when Caitlyn Gonzalez scored off an assist from Rebekka Rehrer to even the match at 1-1.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

The Worlds are back in town: Emporia welcomes PDGA World Championships

The PDGA World Championships are back in Emporia this week, bringing the “best of the best” in the sport to some of the city’s most popular courses. “This is the Super Bowl of disc golf,” said Doug Bjerkaas, tournament director. “This is the tournament. If you ask a professional disc golfer if they could win one tournament, 95% of them are going to say the world championships.”
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum

A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Latin Legends softball game celebrates culture, history

The second annual Latin Legends Games, held Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex, gave the large crowd a glimpse of the storied history of Emporia’s Hispanic fast-pitch softball legends. David Rodriguez created both the event and the Latin Legends Hall of Fame, which debuted in...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Great days to throw some discs

Windy weather can be a nightmare for anyone throwing a disc. But that should not be a factor as the PDGA World Championships week unfolds. The Emporia forecast calls for a northeast wind of 5-10 miles per hour Tuesday, becoming light from the southeast Wednesday and Thursday.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lions to continue drive for 'Redbud Capital'

An idea inspired by William Allen White soon could be at one of the entrances to Emporia. “We’re looking at the possibility of making a redbud tree planting around the east entrance, coming into Emporia,” said Gary Post, chair of the Emporia Lions Club Red Bud campaign.
EMPORIA, KS
George L. Wells

George L. Wells

George L. Wells, 72, of Emporia passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. George wa…
George L. Wells
Shirley Jo Krueger

Shirley Jo Krueger

Home in North Newton, KS. John W. and Mabel Holt Freeman. moved to Emporia in the late 1950’s. John died on April 24, 1999. Shirley continued to live in. Emporia and eventually settled in the Newton area in 2009. Survivors include her sons, John Krueger and wife Vicki. of...
Shirley Jo Krueger
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia First Friday art walk, market set for next week

Emporia First Friday will host two major opportunities to enjoy art in Emporia during the month of September. The Emporia First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Sela Group, will be on Friday, Sept. 2, and will feature over a dozen venue stops in Downtown Emporia, including four on the Emporia State University campus. The Art Walk is from 5 - 9 p.m. and features artists in a range of mediums who will display their art for sale.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Teen injured in I-35 crash

An Emporia teenager is in a hospital with serious injuries after a crash during the morning commute on southbound Interstate 35. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say the crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. about one mile west of Exit 135, or Road R1. Emily Goza, 17, somehow lost control of her Ford Explorer. It hit a guardrail, then rolled down a riverbank.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Families go fishing at Vamos a Pescar

An old TV series in Topeka had Harold Ensley ending every show with a “Gone Fishin’” sign. In Emporia, it’s been translated into Spanish. The sixth “Vamos a Pescar” day occurred Saturday at Emporia State University’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outdoor Center.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Zoo renewed for accreditation

The David Traylor Zoo had its accreditation renewed Monday by a national association. A statement from the city of Emporia says the Association of Zoos and Aquariums granted the renewal at its annual conference in Baltimore. The zoo's accreditation was scheduled to expire in September.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Suffragists celebrated during cemetery tour

Jennie Mitchell Kellogg. Elizabeth R. Holderman. Louise Kelly. Margaret Duguid. Rachel Allen. Ella Cole Dunlap. Bertha Dunlap Lord. Minnie Estelle Parker McCown. Likely, those names are meaningless to even long-time Lyon County residents. But thanks to the Women’s Suffrage Cemetery Tour Friday evening, Aug. 26, Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery came alive with their stories. Led by Lyon County History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller, the tour provided a glimpse into the lives of these early activists.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

LatinX leadership conversation builds community

“Art gives you grace in conversation: how to say hard truths in soft ways.” Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina expressed the essence of Saturday afternoon’s LatinX Leadership Community Conversation at the Emporia Granada Theatre. Medina, Dodge City Assistant City Manager Ernestor De La Rosa, and McPherson Assistant City...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Four serious counts dropped in home invasion case

One of the suspects in an Emporia home invasion case now faces only five counts, instead of nine. District Judge Pro Tem Ted Hollembeak dismissed four counts against Christopher Diaz Monday. Aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Paperwork made public Tuesday indicates prosecutors had “inability to obtain...
EMPORIA, KS

