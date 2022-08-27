A&E Television Networks is suing Reelz and the producers behind the independent TV channel’s breakout hit On Patrol: Live, alleging the show is a blatant knockoff of Live PD. A&E canceled Live PD in 2020 following nationwide protests against police brutality. Big Fish Entertainment, the reality show’s producer, revived the series in June with a new name and new home at Reelz. The suit filed on Tuesday in New York federal court claims Big Fish and Reelz schemed to piggyback off of A&E’s reputation by replicating Live PD with the same primary hosts, format, and segments.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Live PD'...

LAW ・ 29 MINUTES AGO