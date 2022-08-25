Read full article on original website
WATCH: Huskers top Loyola Marymount, 3-0
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team picked up its fourth sweep in a row to start the season with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Loyola Marymount in the first match of the Husker Invitational on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. A crowd...
Huskers, know your opponent: North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football opened the 2022 season with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland in week zero. In week one the Big Red are back in Lincoln to take on North Dakota. North Dakota finished the 2021 season 5-6. Five of North Dakota’s losses were all...
Huskers ready for return to Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The wait is nearly over for Huskers fans as the team soon returns to Memorial Stadium. It’s not only exciting for the Husker faithful, it’s also a welcoming sight for the players down on the field. 10/11 NOW heard the team’s reaction before they host their first game in roughly nine months.
Huskers continue preparation for North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team practiced Wednesday morning outside of Memorial Stadium in preparation for the Huskers’ home opener. Nebraska hosts North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Coaches say the Huskers are back on schedule after a trip to Dublin, Ireland in Week 0. Nebraska...
NDOT: Buckle in for Husker football home game traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends drivers use the routes below to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln, there are nearly 30% more vehicles on the road during this time.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team is back in action at Memorial Stadium this weekend, but if you’re looking for something else to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. 2022 Tire Rack SCCA ProSolo Championship Finale.
HS Football highlights and scores (Sept. 1)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -High school football scores and highlights from week two of high school football on Thursday Sept. 1.
$25M to help Nebraska expand robotics development, entrepreneurship, outreach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is taking a lead role in a $25 million federal award that will push the boundaries of robotics innovation and serve as an economic driver for the Cornhusker State. The award is part of a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional...
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
Hot summer temperatures continue Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny and hot on Wednesday for much of Nebraska. A disturbance will kick up some clouds and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening for western, central and northeastern Nebraska. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight in the Lincoln area with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering in southeast Nebraska Thursday morning. Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms late on Friday. The Labor Day Weekend will be a little cooler and mainly dry.
Lincoln Airport launches new nonstop flight to Houston
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first flight to Houston officially took off from the Lincoln Airport Friday morning. After months of preparation, the flight comes as the new airport terminal reaches the halfway point in its construction. Officials with the Lincoln Airport Authority said this flight is a stepping stone...
Lincoln teens injured in Memorial Day cruise making strides in recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On May 31, 2022 Hannah Wadiso and Aaron Swanson’s lives changed. “We were just looking at cars because I thought it’d be a fun thing to do after my graduation party,” Wadiso said. She and Swanson were sitting in the grass outside Barnes...
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
Hot & Muggy Friday with Evening Storm Chances
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be another day with hot and humid conditions. This afternoon into the overnight a cold front will push through the area and bring the chance for rain and storms, some may be strong to severe. The cold front will also knock Saturday high temperatures back to the 80s for most of us.
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide
“Cameron the Capitol Cat” reunites with his owner
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Cameron the Capitol Cat” is back with his owner after being taken yesterday and mistaken for a stray. Cameron’s owner reported him missing this Wednesday morning. Security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray.
Innovating for athletes & beyond, Lincoln startup gets $1.5M in military grants
Innovating for athletes & beyond, Lincoln startup gets $1.5M in military grants
Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility. Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of...
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
