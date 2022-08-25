LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny and hot on Wednesday for much of Nebraska. A disturbance will kick up some clouds and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening for western, central and northeastern Nebraska. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight in the Lincoln area with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering in southeast Nebraska Thursday morning. Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms late on Friday. The Labor Day Weekend will be a little cooler and mainly dry.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO