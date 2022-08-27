ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 230

lj gayaut
2d ago

the gimme, WOKE, and entitled generation better get their feet on the ground and quit following all the useless politicians that are trying to "change" the country

Reply(27)
183
non negotiable
2d ago

When have they ever come up with anything good for their constituents other then far left claims and civil justice? What for positive results from them can they take account for during their terms? Show Boating an arrest at an anti abortion rally? is more like taking sides then wanting to find the answers.

Reply(24)
89
Lynda Emmel
2d ago

Good! I dont know why anyone would vote for anyone endorsed by AOC, she's a far left loon! Now I hope all the people that Biden is campaigning for lose their elections too. We need a red wave in the mid-term election to save this country!

Reply(5)
78
Related
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Levi Strauss
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Mondaire Jones
Person
Julia Salazar
Person
James Carville
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Nina Turner
Person
Glenn Ivey
960 The Ref

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK — (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation's largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Primaries#Democratic Voters#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#The Post#The Squad#Capitol Hill#Republican#Dems#Aoc#Goldman#Tusk Strategies
The Independent

Voices: The winners and losers from last night’s primaries are especially telling

Primary night in New York ended in a political earthquake when Democrats won a special election to fill the vacant House of Representatives seat in the state’s 19th district. Although the previous occupant – now-lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado – was a Democrat too, the fact that the party could hold a swing-district race in a special election is a sign that they might not be heading for a complete catastrophe in the house in November.Elsewhere, however, last night’s races were not so clear cut. Establishment Democrats largely staved off their progressive challengers. Overall, challengers to incumbents didn’t fare so well,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy