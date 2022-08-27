Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Lindsay Lohan Re-Creates ‘Parent Trap’ Photo with Her Brother in Trench Coat, Leggings and Sporty Sneakers
Leave it to Lindsay Lohan to master the art of self-references. The actress’ latest dose of nostalgia comes from a 1998 photo she re-created with her younger brother, Dakota, in front of Big Ben in London. In the original 24-year-old photo, the “Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen” star wears a yellow and white gingham-print jacket and skirt — similar to those worn in the movie by one of her characters, Hallie — while holding a one-year-old Dakota. In the duo’s 2022 shot, which both Lohans shared on Instagram, Dakota holds her in a similar pose; for the occasion, the actress...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeff Bezos & Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Flaunt Their Romance in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are still going strong after over three years of dating. Their romance began while the Amazon founder was still married to his then-wife Mackenzie Scott, and she was married to high-powered Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell (who might regret introducing them in the first place). The couple arrived at the London premiere of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power looking happy and in love. Bezos wore a classic black suit while Sanchez amped up the glam in a sparkling red gown with an asymmetrical neckline. The 52-year-old former TV journalist...
"For The Love Of Thor, Turn Off Your Wipers": Fast Food Workers Are Sharing Things They Really Want Customers To Know
"If you go to Taco Bell and want anything grilled, please order those items first. It takes a few more seconds than usual to make those items."
Comments / 0